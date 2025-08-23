‘I bought three’ – Dunelm is having a huge sale right now but the cult Beatrice chair bed is the only thing you need on your radar
Run, don't walk
Who doesn’t love a bank holiday, and an added homeware sale makes the long weekend feel even better at Ideal Home HQ. I’ve spent this week looking for the best deals, and Dunelm’s Bank Holiday Sale is not one to miss - especially their discounted Beatrice Chair Bed.
Dunelm’s Beatrice collection is arguably the brand’s most popular print, and has garnered a cult following after the launch of the iconic Beatrice Snuggle Chair a few years ago, with its bold stripey design. Since then, the collection has expanded to everything from pet beds to lamp shades.
Dunelm’s bank holiday is on from now until 1 September. I’d recommend checking out the Beatrice Chair Bed on offer as it is currently reduced by £100, making it £499, a stylish and now much more affordable addition to your guest bedroom ideas.
The best sofa beds should be both comfortable and make the most of the available space. While I have not tested the Beatrice Chair Bed, I have sat on the original snuggle chair, which is on the firm side, it is comfortable enough to curl up with a book. The pull-out sofa mechanism has all the makings of a comfortable sofa bed with a dedicated mini mattress, and can always be improved with the best mattress topper.
However, the best part about this sofa bed is its looks. The stripes are one of those timeless trends, so you don’t have to worry about this chair ever going out of fashion.
I’m not the only one impressed, as reviews state the chair is high-quality and well-made, praising the gorgeous cream and green design.
‘These are great, beds are slightly thinner singles, but the seats are great snugglers. I bought 3. The chairs feel like good quality seats, material is easy to wipe, they look good and are fab functionally. They are heavy as expected but manageable with two average people. Easy to pull out and return. Great purchase,' said one.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Not only that, but the larger Beatrice Stripe Sofa Bed is also currently £100 off at £699 right now. This is an ideal choice over the chair bed if you are more likely to have couples come to stay.
If you still haven’t had your Beatrice fix, or perhaps you don’t need to invest in new furniture, I have rounded up a few of my favourite Beatrice pieces so you can introduce the gorgeous stripey pattern to your home.
This table lamp is super-stylish, with striped lamps being one of my favourite trends of the year. I just can't stop looking at it!
What are you picking up in the Dunelm bank holiday sale?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.