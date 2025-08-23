‘I bought three’ – Dunelm is having a huge sale right now but the cult Beatrice chair bed is the only thing you need on your radar

Who doesn’t love a bank holiday, and an added homeware sale makes the long weekend feel even better at Ideal Home HQ. I’ve spent this week looking for the best deals, and Dunelm’s Bank Holiday Sale is not one to miss - especially their discounted Beatrice Chair Bed .

Dunelm’s Beatrice collection is arguably the brand’s most popular print, and has garnered a cult following after the launch of the iconic Beatrice Snuggle Chair a few years ago, with its bold stripey design. Since then, the collection has expanded to everything from pet beds to lamp shades.

Dunelm’s bank holiday is on from now until 1 September. I’d recommend checking out the Beatrice Chair Bed on offer as it is currently reduced by £100, making it £499, a stylish and now much more affordable addition to your guest bedroom ideas .

Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Sofa Bed Was £599 now £499 at Dunelm This delightful chair bed extends from the original snuggle chair into a single bed, making it a great choice if your guest room also doubles up as a home office.

The best sofa beds should be both comfortable and make the most of the available space. While I have not tested the Beatrice Chair Bed, I have sat on the original snuggle chair, which is on the firm side, it is comfortable enough to curl up with a book. The pull-out sofa mechanism has all the makings of a comfortable sofa bed with a dedicated mini mattress, and can always be improved with the best mattress topper.

However, the best part about this sofa bed is its looks. The stripes are one of those timeless trends, so you don’t have to worry about this chair ever going out of fashion.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

I’m not the only one impressed, as reviews state the chair is high-quality and well-made, praising the gorgeous cream and green design.

‘These are great, beds are slightly thinner singles, but the seats are great snugglers. I bought 3. The chairs feel like good quality seats, material is easy to wipe, they look good and are fab functionally. They are heavy as expected but manageable with two average people. Easy to pull out and return. Great purchase,' said one.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only that, but the larger Beatrice Stripe Sofa Bed is also currently £100 off at £699 right now. This is an ideal choice over the chair bed if you are more likely to have couples come to stay.

Beatrice Woven Stripe Sofa Bed Was £799 now £699 at Dunelm Also on sale in both black and white stripe and pink and white stripe, this deal if perfect if you've been searching for the right sofa bed for your guest bedroom. Beatrice Woven Stripe Snuggle Chair Was £399 now £349 at Dunelm The original cult Beatrice snuggle chair is also £50 off in the colours 'olive' and 'mushroom'.

If you still haven’t had your Beatrice fix, or perhaps you don’t need to invest in new furniture, I have rounded up a few of my favourite Beatrice pieces so you can introduce the gorgeous stripey pattern to your home.

Beatrice Striped Table Lamp £30 at Dunelm This table lamp is super-stylish, with striped lamps being one of my favourite trends of the year. I just can't stop looking at it! Beatrice Stripe Mattress Pet Bed £40 at Dunelm I don't know if matching your pet bed to your sofa is overkill, but I kind of love it. Beatrice Stripe Drum Lamp Shade £18 at Dunelm I have these lampshades in green, and they get so many compliments from guests.

What are you picking up in the Dunelm bank holiday sale?