Should a coffee table be lower than a sofa? The rules experts want you to follow
How to work out the perfect height for your table
When choosing furniture for your home you may find yourself asking questions you never considered before, such as should a coffee table be lower than a sofa, or should you be going higher with your table choice?
While you might have already sussed out how much space to leave between your sofa and coffee table, it can be a bit trickier to discern what height your table should be in relation to your seating. But thankfully the experts have worked out the sweet spot to make your table and best sofa work for you and look good while doing so. Here's what they had to say...
Should a coffee table be lower than a sofa?
Now, while a lot of this might be down to personal preference, the experts all agree that in most cases, a coffee table should be slightly lower than a sofa, both for practical and aesthetic reasons.
‘Ideally, the table should be a couple of inches lower than the seat of the sofa, which is usually somewhere around 16-18 inches, to ensure easy access to the table,' says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. 'You don’t want to be awkwardly reaching to grab things from it.'
‘A low table also fosters a sense of openness in the room and leads to a feeling of more space, as well as avoiding visual clutter – it essentially allows the sofa to shine as the focal point of the seating area. Plus, a low coffee table is a bonus for when you want to put your feet up.'
Our top low coffee table picks
This sleek glass coffee table from Marks & Spencer is one of our absolute favourites. And we've got plenty of top tips from stylists when it comes to how to style it.
Ideal for smaller living spaces, this two-tier coffee table from La Redoute breathes some modernity into a more vintage inspired design.
In which instances should a coffee table be the same height as a sofa?
If you don’t want to stoop or reach down to your coffee table, one the same height as your sofa might be a better option for you.
‘Where accessibility is a key priority, it’s fine to have a coffee table that’s the same height as a sofa,' says Lucy. 'If the table is frequently used for paperwork or home working, for instance, it might be more functional and convenient for it to be the same height as the seat of the sofa.'
In most cases, it’s about what works best for you and your lifestyle. ‘A table this height can also help to achieve a balanced and cohesive aesthetic if your room is furnished with modern, low-profile furniture. And if you have a small living room, choosing a sofa height coffee table can also maximise the available space by negating the need for extra side tables.'
In which instances should a coffee table be higher than a sofa?
Controversially, there are still a few instances where having your coffee table at a higher height might actually be more beneficial.
'If you have an extremely shallow sofa that sits very close to the ground it makes sense for your coffee table to sit higher than the sofa,’ explains Ethan Fox, furniture expert at Furniture World. But he admits that ‘not only is it difficult to find a coffee table that low, an extremely low sofa and coffee table may create quite an odd appearance in your living space.’
Most of us probably won’t have an especially low sofa, as it can make sitting down and getting back up again a bit more of a struggle, which is the last thing that we’d want when we’re looking to relax and unwind after a long day.
Lucy also argues that ‘in certain scenarios where functionality takes precedence – if the table is also used for dining, home working, or holding items like laptops for example – a taller coffee table, measuring around 20-22 inches can provide a more ergonomic surface.’
We would recommend a convertible or pop up coffee table, like these ones that we’ve picked out, if you find yourself needing to use your laptop or eat a meal from your coffee table.
That way, you can have it lower than your sofa the majority of the time, to keep your living room looking balanced, while still having the option to raise it when you need to. I mean, who doesn’t love a multifunctional piece of furniture?
Our top convertible coffee table picks
We're big fans of this lift top coffee table from B&Q. Not only does it make using your laptop or eating dinner that much easier but it comes with plenty of storage space, making it a must-have for small living rooms.
Another great option is this one from Dunelm. We especially appreciate the rustic pine-effect finish and the way it has been paired with the matte black metal detailing.
FAQs
How low is too low for a coffee table?
A coffee table that is too low or short can cause your seating area, and living room more generally, to look and feel cramped and uncomfortable to sit in. ‘Typically, any coffee table that is shorter than 14 inches is too short,’ warns Online Sofa Shop’s owner and furniture expert, James Sheldon.
While Lucy concurs that ‘generally speaking, if it’s more than 3-4 inches below the sofa seat height, then it may feel awkward and uncomfortable to bend over to use.’
‘An extremely low coffee table can be really impractical and require leaning over and having to move positions when reaching for items placed on the table. Ultimately, you may avoid using the table as often due to the impracticality of it,’ Ethan suggests.
So, you want to avoid going too low with your coffee table, with 2-4 inches below your sofa cushions being the sweet spot.
What else should you consider when buying a coffee table?
Even though you want your coffee table to be practical, you still want it to look good and fit in with your existing decor style. Sam Greig, head of design at Swoon, recommends that in order to make sure the table suits the size of your sofa and the room, ‘a good guideline is that it should be about two-thirds the length of the sofa.’
While ‘rectangular tables are ideal for longer or narrower spaces, round or oval ones are better for smaller, cosier areas and can soften the layout,’ Sam proposes.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Ellis Cochrane has been a Freelance Contributor for Ideal Home since 2023. She graduated with a Joint Honours degree in Politics and English from the University of Strathclyde and between her exams and graduation, started a lifestyle blog where she would share what she was buying, reading and doing. In doing so, she created opportunities to work with some of her dream brands and discovered the possibility of freelance writing, after always dreaming of writing for magazines when she was growing up.
Since then, she has contributed to a variety of online and print publications, covering everything from celebrity news and beauty reviews to her real passion; homes and interiors. She started writing about all things homes, gardens and interiors after joining Decor & Design Scotland as a Freelance Journalist and Social Media Account Manager in 2021. She then started freelancing at House Beautiful, Country Living and in Stylist’s Home team. Ellis is currently saving to buy her first home in Glasgow with far too many Pinterest boards dedicated to her many design ideas and inspirations.
-
This viral hack turned an £8 vase from B&M into a dupe for a £485 designer side table - here’s how you can do it too
Get your toolkit and paints out - it's time to create your own designer dupe
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Why Benjamin Moore's 'gentle bold' Colour of the Year 2025 has made me want to redecorate immediately
It's the understated star of a rich palette of 'in between' colours
By Heather Young
-
How to protect potted plants from very heavy rain - expert approved tips to save your container garden
It’s raining, it’s pouring, and your container-grown plants need your help…
By Kayleigh Dray
-
Should you put a hearth rug in front of your fireplace? Experts reveal whether these floor coverings are worth it
What is the purpose of a hearth rug? We've asked experts whether they do the job
By Sara Hesikova
-
Is it worth buying an expensive sofa? I've sat on enough sofas to say this is what you should splurge on
In short, yes, it's worth it – but this is what sofa experts and I recommend looking out for
By Sara Hesikova
-
As an interior stylist, this is how I make blankets look chic in a living room - these are my tricks of the trade
Fed up of messy blankets strewn on the sofa? Try these styling ideas instead…
By Laurie Davidson
-
I’ve sat on over 60 modular sofas when choosing the one for my home – these are the styles and brands I’d recommend
Modular sofas are versatile, flexible and can grow with you and your home – that's why I was set on finding the perfect one
By Sara Hesikova
-
Should you upgrade your TV room to a listening room? Everything you need to know about the emerging trend
We all know what a TV room is, but could a listening room be a better fit for your home?
By Ellis Cochrane
-
The most popular types of sofa, explained – the shapes, styles and configurations you need to know
Snuggle down on these comfy sofa picks
By Linda Clayton
-
Is it worth paying more for a made-to-order sofa? Experts reveal the pros and cons
More and more brands are launching their made-to-order sofa categories – but is this something you should consider?
By Sara Hesikova
-
Dunelm's cult Beatrice snuggle chair is on sale! The stripey sellout success is £50 off, but not for long
The social media famous chair is reduced, but only until Monday
By Rebecca Knight