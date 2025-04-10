Interior experts warn these 5 mistakes can make your sofa look cheap – this is how to avoid and reverse them

Your sofa is the centrepiece of your living room so if you want the entire space to look elevated, this piece of furniture is where it all starts. It's important to be aware of what makes a sofa look cheap, as it can have an instant knock-on effect to the rest of the room.

The mistakes that can make a sofa look cheap are both shopping ones, when selecting the best sofa for your lounge and styling ones, as even the most expensive of sofas can look cheap with the wrong accessories.

‘There are a few key giveaways that can instantly make a sofa look less premium, even if it isn’t necessarily low-cost,’ says Monika Puccio, head of buying at Sofa Club.

Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse, continues, ‘In short, when a sofa lacks intention - whether in form, function or finish - it shows, and that’s what makes it look cheap.’

So if you want to make your sofa look more expensive and avoid making it look cheap by accident, these are the five most common mistakes to steer clear of and how to remedy them.

1. Wrong proportions for the room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

Getting a sofa that’s too small or too big for your space is a common problem, especially if you’ve recently moved and need to make the same sofa work in a space with completely different dimensions. Unfortunately, this can make the sofa appear cheap.

‘Proportions are a big one – sofas that are too small or oddly shaped for a room can look out of place and inexpensive,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Getting the precise measurements of your living space and mastering the art of sofa scaling is the best way to prevent getting the proportions of your sofa wrong.

2. High-sheen upholstery

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

If you’re not sure how to choose the right sofa upholstery, one rule to remember is to stay away from overly synthetic fabrics with a high sheen because those are the ones that will cheapen the look of your sofa.

‘A sofa can look cheap when it lacks thoughtful design and quality materials. Shiny synthetic fabrics look cheap. As a sofa is one of the most important and frequently used pieces of furniture in the home, I’d recommend investing in the best you can afford. A properly crafted frame and materials, such as leather, velvet or linen, might mean spending a little more money initially, but the product will stand the test of time so it’s a worthwhile investment,’ Lena at Barker and Stonehouse says.

Patricia Gibbons, head of design at Sofa.com, agrees, ‘“A sofa’s quality can be indicated by many factors, but primarily the quality of the fabric and its finish. Avoid overly synthetic with a dull shine or thin, flimsy fabrics, and instead, opt for fabrics with a good weight, texture or a more refined finish. You don’t need to break the bank to achieve this look either, linen cotton blends offer that desired soft textured feel.’

3. Sagging cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Sagging cushions neither sound or look good. And the thing about them is that they can be easily prevented by regularly plumping your sofa cushions, as well as scatter cushions, which should be part of your regular sofa maintenance routine. Otherwise, sagging cushions are what you’ll be left with.

‘Another detail people often overlook is cushion shape – poorly filled or sagging cushions give a sofa a tired, worn-down feel. Cushions should be plump and balanced – opt for feather or a feather-wrap fill if possible,’ Monika at Sofa Club says.

If your scatter or sofa cushions are looking a bit sad, you can either refill them (or have them refilled by a professional) or replace them altogether. ‘One of the quickest fixes is updating your cushions,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. ‘Replace tired or mismatched throw pillows with a cohesive mix in varied textures and sizes, ideally in a palette that either complements or adds depth to your sofa’s tone.’

Kellie Wyles, head of upholstery at DFS, adds, 'To maintain that "new sofa day" feeling long after delivery day and ensure your sofa is always looking its best, it’s important to give it a little TLC every few weeks. Keep it plumped, remove dust or pet hair with a lint roller or gently vacuum using the soft brush attachment, and if possible, turn the cushions regularly.

4. Creating a cluttered look

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

I’m sure you’d agree that clutter rarely ever looks elevated. And that applies to a sofa styled in a way that looks cluttered, too.

‘When it comes to styling a sofa, one of the most common mistakes is over-accessorising or using mismatched cushions that don’t complement the scale or colour palette of the sofa. This can make the sofa look cheap,’ Shelley at Furniture Village says.

To avoid that from happening, Monika at Sofa Club advises this, ‘Start with quality basics – invest in a well-structured sofa with a timeless silhouette and neutral base, then layer in character with thoughtfully chosen accessories. Throws should look effortless but intentional – think about draping one across the arm or back rather than tossing it randomly. And don’t forget the space around the sofa – a rug, a side table, or even a well-placed lamp can instantly elevate the setting and make everything feel more considered.’

5. Positioning the sofa wrong

(Image credit: Future PLC/Maxwell Attenborough)

‘Sometimes, the positioning of a sofa also makes it look cheap. People often push their sofa flat against a wall regardless of the room layout, which can make even a high-quality piece look like an afterthought rather than a considered part of the space,’ Shelley at Furniture Village explains.

Luckily, this is the easiest mistake to remedy simply by opting for a more elevated and considered-looking way to arrange your living room furniture.

‘Consider the position of the sofa – updating the layout can make your sofa look more expensive and doesn’t cost a penny,’ Shelley says.

Have you ever made any of these mistakes? No judgment here! This is a safe space.