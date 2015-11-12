Wallpapers for feature walls – my pick of the best

Wallpaper is a terrific way to instantly add pattern, colour and interest to a room scheme. While some believe feature walls are becoming a little out of date, I think they can still work wonders if you go really bold or, better still, use a mural to create a striking focal point in your room. My advice on getting the feature wallpaper to be a success is to then integrate it with the rest of your scheme – make sure your accessories link in with the same colour or pattern story, as a room is viewed in the round.
Flamingos by Cole & Son
What could be better than a flamboyance of pink flamingoes on a feature wall? This stunning wallpaper design is not new, but it’s most certainly a good one – given a new lease of life thanks to the flamingo interiors trend growing in popularity this season. Seen here on a light grey background – it also comes in soft off white, Charcoal and Aqua. Paste-the-wall product. Colour Code 66/6042. Pattern Repeat 72 cm. 53cm x 10.05m roll.
£76
John Lewis
Ecclesiastical Botanica Wallpaper Panel
Large-scale and intensely ornamental wallpaper with a lyrical and often surprising use of colour. The hanging ornaments seem to dance, as if flickering in a surreal otherworldly light, while ornate birds adorn a nest with glimmering found objects. Also available on cotton velvet and natural linen upon request. Paste the wall. Panel H260 W140cm.
£149
Kit Miles
C Brewer and Sons Toile Wallpaper
Classic toile design with a pretty, romantic pastoral scene and 18th-century characters with fountain, cherub, sheep, doves and hunting motifs. Wonderful in the hot pink Moreton Pinkney on an off-white background, but yellow and red versions are also available. Paste the wall. Pattern repeat 53cm. 10.05m x 52cm roll.
£48
Wallpaper Direct
Black Edition Kansai Wallpaper
Striking floral-print wallpaper that evokes contemporary blooms in a multitude of colours, immersed beneath a soft flow of rippling water. Extra-wide design. Pattern repeat 102cm. 70cm x 10.05m roll.
£200
Jane Clayton
Paola Navone Addiction Wallpaper
Stunning celebration of blue in wallpaper form. Designer Paola Navone uses the colour constantly, from her dinnerware to tiles and from sofas to sconces. This wallpaper comes from her Addiction collection, which is an ode to the hue. Paste the wall. No pattern repeat. 10m x 48.7cm roll.
£199
Rockett St George
Harlequin Cranes In Flight Wallpaper
Oriental-inspired wallpaper featuring hand-drawn effect cranes on an all-over cloud background. Shown in Emerald, other colours are also available. Extra-wide design. Paste the wall. Pattern repeat 76cm. 10.05m x 69cm roll.
£58
Wallpaper Direct
Troop Dusk Wallpaper
Fabulous design from the Art Deco Menagerie series that features stylish animal motifs on striped backgrounds. Designed to add interest to small and less visible corners of your room. Paste the wall. Roll comprises three 3m x 45cm lengths.
£128
House of Hackney
Villa Nova Makela Quince Wallpaper
Bold, oversized poppy-design wallcovering that has been printed using a special surflex technique that creates the appealing hand-painted appearance. Pattern repeat 61cm. 10.05m x 52cm roll.
£48
Wallpapers of Distinction
Marcel Wanders Wall Flower Grey Wallpaper
This intriguing design has a trompe l’oeil effect of carved stone, but is actually flat to the touch. It looks great as a feature or, for real drama, use on all four walls. Produced on a non-woven base so it is easier to hang and remove. Paste the wall. Pattern repeat 53cm. 10m x 52cm roll.
£20
Graham and Brown
Osborne and Little Butterfly House Wallpaper
Modern design with mosaic-style squares that create large-scale butterflies in a pixellated, digital style. From a distance the design looks lik a cross-stitch patterns. Shown in Soft Gold, but also available in Aqua. Pattern repeat 68.5cm. 10m x 68.5cm roll.
£59
Designer Wallpapers
NLXL Scrap Wood Wallpaper
This lifelike scrap wood design, by the famous designer Piet Hein Eek, is a great way to introduce a striking feature wall in a living space. There is no pattern repeat, making it easy to create a feature wall because there’s no wastage. Paste the wall wallpaper.
£199
John Lewis