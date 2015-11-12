Wallpapers for feature walls – my pick of the best

11 images

Wallpaper is a terrific way to instantly add pattern, colour and interest to a room scheme. While some believe feature walls are becoming a little out of date, I think they can still work wonders if you go really bold or, better still, use a mural to create a striking focal point in your room. My advice on getting the feature wallpaper to be a success is to then integrate it with the rest of your scheme – make sure your accessories link in with the same colour or pattern story, as a room is viewed in the round.