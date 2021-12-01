5 ways to make your home feel more magical this Christmas

Christmas comes but once a year, although after last year this Christmas feels like a long time coming. Giving us all the more reason to make it your most magical one yet! Go all-out when it comes to decorating and hosting friends and family to make memories to treasure.

As experts in all things homes (and indeed Christmas!), we knew we could call on John Lewis & Partners to help make Christmas 2021 the best it can possibly be.

5 ways to make Christmas more magical

We’ve curated five easy ways for you to style your home with ease for the festive period this year, with help from our much-loved retailer. At John Lewis & Partners you can get everything you need to create an unforgettable Christmas for 2021. With a key Christmas trend to suit all decor styles, there’s something for all, so you can create your perfect festive scheme.

1. Set the scene with a stunning tree

The tree is the pinnacle of any festive decorating scheme. Buying a classic, authentic-looking artificial fir tree is an investment that will last you through the years. How about the most famous tree of Christmas 2021? As the star of John Lewis & Partners’ latest seasonal advert, the ‘7ft Peruvian Pine Unlit Christmas Tree’ is our hero tree this year; and for good reason!

The incredibly real-looking fir design boasts lighter green tips to resemble new growth, while the irregular and organic outline adds to the tree’s realism. Taking into account all budgets and spaces, John Lewis & Partners caters for all, with an extensive range of Christmas trees to shop online.

Decorated with this year’s biggest trend, ‘Gemstone Forest’ – an unapologetic riot of rich colour – this tree looks utterly captivating, and will make this Christmas a memorable one.

2. Make a style statement with baubles

Baubles and tree ornaments are going way beyond just being used on the tree for Christmas 2021. With a host of amazing colours, shapes and sizes on offer, it would be a waste not to make more of the humble bauble. From adding a flourish to door wreaths, to decorating the back of the chairs around the festive table, the styling possibilities are endless.

John Lewis & Partners has a style to suit all, from elegant glass droplets to quirky felted animal designs; every Christmas taste is met with this year’s expertly curated bauble collection.

3. Go gold for the table

Forget silverware, the best way to make a style statement this year is by going gold. Channeling the gifts of one of the wise men, gold is the gift of choice for your dining table. And best of all, it’s not just for Christmas as it’s a great option for any occasion when you want to add effortless style to your tablescaping.

Sophisticated gold tableware is perfect for all decors, from glam to rustic, as this example from the country-style ‘Festive Field’ festive trend shows in the image above.

Buy now: Plane Cutlery Set, 18 Piece/6 Place Settings, £60, John Lewis & Partners

4. Serve in style

When you’ve gone to all the effort to prep the party food and buy the best bubbles it deserves to be served in style. It’s the little touches that can make a huge difference when it comes to presentation. From party canapés served on gold trays to exquisite glassware to serve festive refreshments – it’s all about serving it up with a flourish.

With entertaining from home remaining a popular trend, good serving ware will prove a timeless investment. John Lewis & Partners offer an extensive collection of bar and serving dishes to suit all your hosting needs.

5. Dress bedrooms to impress guests

A little effort goes a long way when it comes to making guests feel at home. Adding festive touches to your bedrooms will help to make this year’s long-awaited trip a more immersive one. John Lewis & Partners have Christmas bedding, cushions and accessories for bedside tables to ensure the guest rooms are dressed to perfection.

Taken from the serene ‘Snow Mountain’ trend this bedding set sets the scene without overwhelming a bedroom decorating scheme.

Buy now: Stag Scene Double Duvet Set, £50, John Lewis & Partners

This year, Christmas is all about making every moment count. John Lewis & Partners has everything you need to enjoy a season full of wonderful festive fun for all the family.