I'm a cleaning expert - these are the five parts of my home I always clean at the start of December ready for Christmas

Getting your home ready for Christmas is one of those things that the earlier you start the easier it will be. As an expert in cleaning and home management, not to mention a busy mum, I know Christmas can be stressful.

I've learnt from years of juggling Christmas lists and guests coming to stay that when it comes to cleaning jobs in December it's best to focus your efforts on five key areas in the home: the kitchen, living room, guest room, bathroom and hallway.

This is the time of year that I always give the kitchen a proper deep clean ready for hosting Christmas dinner. Then I prioritise those areas that will help guests feel welcomed into my home.

I've picked out the essential jobs to tackle in each room so your home will look spotless in no time.

Get the kitchen in order

The kitchen is the heart of the home when it comes to Christmas. It's where many of us will spend hours baking and cooking delicious festive treats and then washing up after the guests leave.

If you want to reduce the Christmas stress later this month, now is the time to ensure your kitchen looks ship shape with a stock check and deep clean.

Start by deep cleaning the fridge and clearing out expired items. Then, thoroughly clean it with a solution of warm soapy water and white vinegar. This will banish odours and leave your shelves gleaming. My top tip is to use a blunt knife wrapped in a damp microfiber cloth to clean the seals—this is often where mould hides. Don’t forget to clean under and around the sides of the fridge using a flat-headed duster.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Next, give the dishwasher and oven some TLC. For the dishwasher clean the filter and run a cleaning cycle. Stock up on dishwasher tablets so you won’t run out during the festive rush. For cleaning the oven door use a scrub made from bicarb and half a lemon to lift grease and grime.

To clean the rest of the oven sprinkle bicarb on the base, spritz with water, and let it sit for a few hours before scrubbing and rinsing. For the shelves soak overnight in warm soapy water, then scrub with wire wool (available on Amazon).

I also take the time at the start of December to clean the cooker hood filters. These can trap lingering cooking smells, so soak them in hot soapy water or use a degreaser to refresh them.

Finally, carry out a stock check by going through drawers and cupboards, and tidying as you go. Stock-check your plates, cutlery, and serving dishes to ensure you have everything you need for the big day. All that should be left when you get closer to Christmas day is vacuuming dining chairs, cleaning under the table, and ensuring any festive tableware is spotless and ready to go.

Refresh the Living Room

After tackling the kitchen it's time to get the living room ready for the Christmas tree to go up and a steady stream of Quality Street chocolates to be consumed.

I always start by washing throws and cushions so they smell fresh and festive. My next tip is to move larger pieces of furniture to clean behind them, and vacuum under the sofa cushions to remove hidden crumbs and debris. Use a lint roller for lampshades and a repurposed makeup brush to gently remove dust from light bulbs.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Brittain)

Don't forget to give any rugs you might have a good clean. If your rug is small enough, take it outside for a good shake. For heavier rugs, flip them over and vacuum the underside to dislodge ground-in dirt.

Finally, dust and polish surfaces for a sparkling finish.

Guest Room Prep

Christmas is when your guest bedroom is going to get the most visitors, so make sure it is clean and welcoming for them. I always put on clean bedding and add extra blankets for warmth.

In the days leading up to any guest staying also do a quick declutter to ensure there’s space for guests to store clothes and toiletries.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Get bathroom ready for visitors

The bathroom is another spot you need to give a little extra TLC ahead of the festive season.

Give the whole room a good scrub. Remove everything from surfaces, then scrub showers, sinks, and toilets. Use a mix of white vinegar and washing-up liquid for glass shower screens, and clean mirrors with white vinegar for a streak-free shine.

(Image credit: Future/Katie Lee)

Pour a generous scoop of bicarb down the plugholes to banish odours and break down grime. Also finally give those toothbrush holders a good clean by dropping a denture-cleaning tablet into the holder and letting it work its magic.

Now is the time to replace old towels and mats with fresh ones, and have spares ready to save on laundry during the busy period.

Spruce Up the Entryway

(Image credit: Phil Butcher / Future Photography Studio)

First impressions count, so make your entrance warm and welcoming with a big declutter. You want to create space for guests to hang coats and leave shoes, so you don't end up with a shoe mountain. Clean the doormat by shaking out dirt and giving it a quick wash if needed.

All that is left to do is add a wreath or some twinkling lights to give your entryway a festive feel and start welcoming guests into your home.