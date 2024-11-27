How to make a mantle bow - tie up your festive mantlepiece styling with this on-trend idea

Big bows are one of the top trends for festive styling this year and learning how to make a mantle bow is an easy way to add them to your Christmas decor.

Ribbons and bows are every this year from Christmas tree ribbon ideas to bows tied around wreaths, front doors and even cocktail glasses. You can buy large fabric bows at places like John Lewis & Partners, M&S and Anthropologie, but if you have time for some Christmas crafting, why not make your own? Interiors stylist Marie Nichols, who created the bows here, explains how to cut and sew your own.

'Bows have been having their moment in the catwalk and this Christmas they’re having their interiors moment,' Marie says.

'Oversized fabric bows bring a softness to schemes while creating a striking focal point. Whether tied to doors, adorning a wreath, around candlesticks or either side of the mantle, bows add that extra special festive flourish.'

You will need

Fabric

Scissors

Sewing machine or needles and thread

Florist's wire or elastic band

Ribbons

1. Make the bow

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

For the bow, cut a piece of fabric 100cm x 56cm.

Fold in half lengthwise right side to right side, stitch along the raw edge, leaving a 1cm seam allowance (leaving the short ends open).

Turn the fabric through to the right side and fold so that the seam line is in the centre.

Bring the two short ends together, overlapping by 1cm and stitch in place to form one big loop.

Ensuring the join is on the reverse, scrunch together the centre and hold in place with florist wire or an elastic band.

2. Make the tails

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

For the tails, cut a piece of fabric 130cm x 22cm. Fold in half lengthwise right side to right side, and cut a 45-degree angle at either end.

Leaving a 1cm seam allowance, stitch from the left hand point to one-third of the way along the top open seam. Leave a gap of approx 30cm then start stitching along the top open seam and down to the right-hand point.

Using the central gap, turn this through to the right side. Press and make sure the points are sharp.

Fold your tail in half (so that you have two tails) and adjust to your desired lengths. Place the bow piece on top.

3. Bring your bow together

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachel Whiting)

Cut a third and final piece of fabric approx 20cm x 18cm. Fold in half lengthwise, right sides together.

Stitch along the raw edge, leaving a 1cm seam allowance (leaving the short ends open). Turn this through to the right side and fold so that the seamline is in the centre.

Wrap round the centre of the bow and the centre fold of the tails. Handstitch in place on the reverse.