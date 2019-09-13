A beautiful bathroom – it’s something we all aspire to having. And the latest bathroom accessories launch from Asda could be just the thing to help get you there.

The Shell Bathroom Range includes a pretty range of shell-themed items including dispensers, bath towels and an Instagram-worthy shell bath mat in a dusky pink.

And the great news is, is that the range helps put style and savings into the same sentence, with prices starting from just £3 – yes you read that right!

Asda Seashell Bathroom

Let’s dive in to look at some of the standout items on offer.

Asda Dusky Pink Shell Cotton Towel Range

Add a touch of beach chic to your bathroom courtesy of this 100 per cent cotton shell print towel range. It features a hand towel (£4), bath towel (£7) and bath sheet (£9).

Buy now: Dusky Pink Shell Cotton Towel Range, from £4, George Home

Asda Pink Shell Shaped Bath Mat

You’ll be tickled pink by this soft and absorbent shell shaped bath mat, which will be cosy underfoot whatever time of year you step onto it. It’s also got a bit of a 70s retro feel to it, which we don’t think is a bad thing.

Buy now: Pink Shell Shaped Bath Mat, £9, George Home

Asda White Iridescent Shell Tumbler

This white tumbler is the perfect place to pop your toothbrushes, and other small bathroom accessories, helping to keep this space looking both sleek and neat.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: White Iridescent Shell Tumbler, £3, George Home

Asda White Iridescent Shell Dispenser

Pop your favourite handwash in this trendy shell dispenser, and clean up your bathroom look in one fell swoop.

Buy now: White Iridescent Shell Dispenser, £5, George Home

If you’re already planning a bathroom makeover then the Shell Bathroom Range could be an ideal finishing touch,

Which are your favourite items from the range?