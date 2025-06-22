The shower enclosures vs wetrooms battle wages on, so we've turned to the experts to help you settle the argument once and for all.

Finding the right style of shower for your bathroom ideas will depend on many factors, including the size, shape, budget, accessibility needs and amount of possible renovation work.

Whether researching en-suite ideas or looking for ways to make your family bathroom more accessible, deciding between a shower enclosure or a wetroom can prove transformative.

Shower enclosures vs wetrooms: what's the difference

Showering was once seen as the functional alternative to indulgent bath times, but high-end enclosures and wet rooms have elevated our bathrooms and transformed our daily ablutions.

Wet rooms are now more reminiscent of a wellness spa than the rugby club changing rooms, while walk-in showers are filled with hotel-style rainfall heads, like this 50cm wide round design from B&Q, and massaging sprays. But which is the best option for your home? These professional tips will help you decide.

Which is easier to install, a shower or a wet room?

Ease of installation is a decisive factor in choosing between a wet room and an enclosure. In general, enclosures are the easiest option. A freestanding shower enclosure with four sides of glass is the luxe choice, but it is also the easiest option to install. Already completely watertight, it only needs plumbing into the water and waste pipes.

Fitted shower enclosures, the more popular option, can impart a similar sense of luxe bathroom inspiration . Shower trays can be sunk so that they are almost flush to the floor, with pipework laid in a space carved out of the floor beneath. Or they can be raised, requiring you to step in, with the gap between the tray and the floor housing the pipework. With the tray in place, glass screens and walls create the sides, with waterproofing provided by sealant. If you are not retiling, installation can be completed within a day.

Wet rooms require more bathroom planning and a complete refurbishment. It should only be fitted by a professional. The entire room must be tanked – made waterproof – using a rolled-on liquid or a solid membrane between the walls, floors and tiles.

‘As well as tanking the room, you will also need to factor in creating a gentle gradient in the main shower area so that water flows easily into the waste,’ says Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs.

‘Hidden tray systems, which fit under the floor tiles and take care of drainage gradients, are the most popular choice and blend into the aesthetics of the rest of the room. Because of the extra specialist building work required to tank a wet room, you are looking at a 20 per cent increase in costs compared to other shower options.’

Are wet rooms only for the ground floor?

(Image credit: Ripples/Emma Rose Thatcher)

It is a misconception that wet rooms can only be installed on the ground floor of a property. ‘As long as you are working with an experienced specialist who is familiar with wet floor installations, you shouldn’t have any problems at all,’ says Faye Young, senior designer at Ripples.

‘If installed correctly, the tanking and waterproofing material used in wet rooms makes the whole area completely watertight, so it doesn’t matter whether they are on the ground floor or the third.’

This makes a wet room and an excellent solution for small bathroom shower ideas or en-suites.

Is a wet room or an enclosure better for a busy family?

(Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

Family wet rooms offer great versatility. Providing accessible showering for all the family, there are no lips to cause trip hazards or baths to climb in and out of. They are also a lot easier to keep your bathroom clean. ‘You can scrub and clean the whole floor and mop it all into the drain without having to work around nooks and ledges,’ says Faye.

When renovating a family bathroom , Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, advises taking the opportunity to install underfloor heating. ‘Underfloor heating is a practical choice for a family wet room; it dries floor tiles more quickly, helping to prevent slips, and does away with radiators, which could cause accidental burns. Of course, you’ll need to choose the best bathroom tile ideas that work with underfloor heating and also look for those with an R11 slip rating, as these will have a bit of a texture to them and provide grip when wet.’

Can a bathroom be too small for a shower enclosure?

(Image credit: Future PLC / Kristy Noble)

Shower enclosures are relatively compact. Traditional rectangular designs tend to fit within the footprint of a standard bath, while square and corner designs offer a more space-saving option. ‘Around 800mm wide is the sweet spot for a standard shower enclosure with a single shower head. It’s big enough to feel comfortable but not so large as to waste space or let in colder air,’ says James Lentaigne, creative director at Drummonds.

In very exceptionally small bathrooms , you may need to choose between a shower enclosure and a bath. This is where a wet room may be a better option than an enclosure, as without a tray to accommodate, you aren’t as restricted in the placement of the shower, opening up the layout potential and enabling you to have both a shower and bath in a relatively small space.

Installing a bath in a wet room also removes the need for shower screens or shower curtains, which can feel claustrophobic and limit your choice of bath designs. You can then opt for an over-bath shower (think a large showerhead over the centre of a rolltop bath) or allow the shower to sit separately, depending on the available space.

‘Glass screens are a popular bathroom trend and can still be used to “zone” areas, but keeping the flow of the same tiles can help the room to feel much larger without defined areas (unless that is a look you are after),’ adds Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs.

Will an enclosure or a wet room feel more luxurious?

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Parmiter)

Shower enclosures are popular for en suite bathrooms or for carving out a corner of serenity in the busy family bathroom, and can help create a luxurious bathroom. ‘If you want to elevate your enclosure, then touches like external temperature controls, built-in shower storage, and splashproof doors make a world of difference,’ suggests James.

A spa-like ambience can also be achieved with a wet room. Channel hammam saunas by dressing walls and floors with Moroccan-style or marble-look tiles – like these Torrano Calacatta Tile from Topps Tiles – and pair with underfloor heating to create a private oasis.

Both designs are compatible with modern bathroom ideas like body jets – a must for that spa-like bathroom – and a combination of overhead and handheld shower heads. You may need to assess your water pressure for these; a plumber can assist.

Shower enclosures vs wet rooms: which is best?

Whether you prefer a shower enclosure or a wet room will depend on your personal situation. Both layout options provide plenty of benefits, including creating a spa-like environment, and both are more accessible than over-bath showers.

Wet rooms are more expensive and disruptive to install, but can add both monetary and real value to your home. If accessibility is the priority, this is the best option.

If budget or speed is the priority, then shower enclosures will be a better option, as they can be installed DIY or by a standard bathroom fitter.