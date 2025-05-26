Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer
Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys
Interiors snobs, listen up! Because Primark is nailing one of the year's biggest trends - and you wouldn’t believe these stunning buys came from the high street brand.
Primark’s recent luxury homeware collection was proof that the budget brand has what it takes to create well-thought-out, stylish pieces. And now it’s turned its attention to the Mediterranean-inspired fish home decor trend.
I’m already obsessed with Primark’s stunning coastal blue tableware, and I have to say the pieces from the latest Almalfi collection look just as good - I even spotted a few dupes for higher-end brands, too!
The iconic Guggle Jug has been trending for some time, and is typically picked up for around £36 at Amazon. Primark's version is more than half the price and looks just as good.
I've been seeing these stylish fish stacking glasses everywhere from Next, where they're priced at £18 to Oliver Bonas, costing £24.50, but Primark is the cheapest I've spotted - and they look fab, too.
Why is fish decor trending?
Fish decor is one of the most surprising kitchen trends to emerge this year. But I’m not complaining about the sudden influx of sardines to our homes.
There were signs the trend was heading that way. For the past few years, I’ve been seeing the iconic Guggle Jug everywhere, with many high street brands releasing their own alternatives - I picked up my cobalt blue fish just for £9.99 from The Range. Plus, Almalficore emerged as a huge trend last year and has been growing in popularity since, as we seek to bring the holiday feel home.
‘We are seeing an increasing love for marine life, especially in interiors, as people are looking to bring the tranquillity of the sea into their homes. From fish vases to crustation print wallpaper, fish-themed decor is an easy way to embrace coastal chic and create your own personal homage to the sea,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.
‘While last year saw an emphasis on bright and bold style, this year the focus is turning to aesthetics that evoke calm and equilibrium within the home. Etsy has already seen the growing popularity of fish decor, with Maritime Living identified as one of the hottest Spring/Summer trends this year, celebrating marine life and embracing a more peaceful way of living.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
How to style fish decor at home
The beauty of this trend is that you have lots of space to play around with. From adding pops of fun colours, prints and ornaments to curating more refined coastal living room ideas.
‘Fish-themed tableware and decor can be styled in a variety of ways. For a subtle nod, mix a few fish-patterned plates or serving dishes with plain ceramics for a curated, eclectic table setting. For a bolder statement, layer fish-print cushions or curtains with other ocean-inspired elements, like coral or shell motifs, to create a cohesive coastal look,' says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.
'Pairing these pieces with natural textures—think linen tablecloths, rattan placemats, or driftwood accents—will keep the look fresh and contemporary. The key is to balance the playful motifs with neutral tones and organic materials for a sophisticated feel.'
‘While all trends ebb and flow, the current fascination with nature-inspired and coastal decor has real staying power. Fish motifs have a timeless quality—think of classic blue-and-white ceramics or vintage Italian servingware—that can be updated seasonally with new colours or finishes. We expect fish-themed decor to remain popular, especially as people continue to seek out home accessories that feel personal, joyful, and rooted in nature.’
Primark’s fish-inspired decor is affordable and looks great, making the trend easily accessible to anyone who wants to achieve the look. And I hope you’ll agree with me - it looks just as good as its higher-end alternatives.
Shop Alternatives
If you haven't been able to pick up these items from Primark's click and collect service or spot them in store, here are a few more alternatives.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
