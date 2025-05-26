Only you and I will know these 6 coastal home decor pieces came from Primark - it's the high street collection not to miss this summer

Interiors snobs, stop scrolling - you won't want to miss these stunning buys

Fish plates on display on a wooden shelf in a kitchen.
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Polly Eltes)
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

Interiors snobs, listen up! Because Primark is nailing one of the year's biggest trends - and you wouldn’t believe these stunning buys came from the high street brand.

Primark’s recent luxury homeware collection was proof that the budget brand has what it takes to create well-thought-out, stylish pieces. And now it’s turned its attention to the Mediterranean-inspired fish home decor trend.

I’m already obsessed with Primark’s stunning coastal blue tableware, and I have to say the pieces from the latest Almalfi collection look just as good - I even spotted a few dupes for higher-end brands, too!

Ceramic Fish Glug Jug
Primark
Ceramic Fish Glug Jug

The iconic Guggle Jug has been trending for some time, and is typically picked up for around £36 at Amazon. Primark's version is more than half the price and looks just as good.

4pk Fish Scale Stackable Glass Tumblers
Primark
4pk Fish Scale Stackable Glass Tumblers

I've been seeing these stylish fish stacking glasses everywhere from Next, where they're priced at £18 to Oliver Bonas, costing £24.50, but Primark is the cheapest I've spotted - and they look fab, too.

Lobster Shaped Plate
Primark
Lobster Shaped Plate

The stunning lobster plate wouldn't look out of place on the shelves at Anthropologie, but with a £5 price tag.

Ceramic Sardine Butter Dish
Primark
Ceramic Sardine Butter Dish

How adorable is this butter dish? It's quirky and fun, and looks just as good IRL.

2pk Seafood Side Plates
Primark
2pk Seafood Side Plates

These side plates will make the perfect accompaniment to any dinner party. They're both fun and beautifully designed.

3pk Fish Shaped Pinch Bowls
Primark
3pk Fish Shaped Pinch Bowls

You can't beat a pinch pot from Primark. This set of three has complimenting colourways, perfect for your table.

Why is fish decor trending?

Fish decor is one of the most surprising kitchen trends to emerge this year. But I’m not complaining about the sudden influx of sardines to our homes.

There were signs the trend was heading that way. For the past few years, I’ve been seeing the iconic Guggle Jug everywhere, with many high street brands releasing their own alternatives - I picked up my cobalt blue fish just for £9.99 from The Range. Plus, Almalficore emerged as a huge trend last year and has been growing in popularity since, as we seek to bring the holiday feel home.

Close up, kitchen counter corner, with jars of cutlery and a glass fish-shaped jug, and pink and white ceramic tiled wall.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

‘We are seeing an increasing love for marine life, especially in interiors, as people are looking to bring the tranquillity of the sea into their homes. From fish vases to crustation print wallpaper, fish-themed decor is an easy way to embrace coastal chic and create your own personal homage to the sea,’ says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

‘While last year saw an emphasis on bright and bold style, this year the focus is turning to aesthetics that evoke calm and equilibrium within the home. Etsy has already seen the growing popularity of fish decor, with Maritime Living identified as one of the hottest Spring/Summer trends this year, celebrating marine life and embracing a more peaceful way of living.’

How to style fish decor at home

The beauty of this trend is that you have lots of space to play around with. From adding pops of fun colours, prints and ornaments to curating more refined coastal living room ideas.

‘Fish-themed tableware and decor can be styled in a variety of ways. For a subtle nod, mix a few fish-patterned plates or serving dishes with plain ceramics for a curated, eclectic table setting. For a bolder statement, layer fish-print cushions or curtains with other ocean-inspired elements, like coral or shell motifs, to create a cohesive coastal look,' says Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

'Pairing these pieces with natural textures—think linen tablecloths, rattan placemats, or driftwood accents—will keep the look fresh and contemporary. The key is to balance the playful motifs with neutral tones and organic materials for a sophisticated feel.'

‘While all trends ebb and flow, the current fascination with nature-inspired and coastal decor has real staying power. Fish motifs have a timeless quality—think of classic blue-and-white ceramics or vintage Italian servingware—that can be updated seasonally with new colours or finishes. We expect fish-themed decor to remain popular, especially as people continue to seek out home accessories that feel personal, joyful, and rooted in nature.’

Primark’s fish-inspired decor is affordable and looks great, making the trend easily accessible to anyone who wants to achieve the look. And I hope you’ll agree with me - it looks just as good as its higher-end alternatives.

Shop Alternatives

If you haven't been able to pick up these items from Primark's click and collect service or spot them in store, here are a few more alternatives.

Fish Stackable Plastic Tumblers Blue
ProCook
Fish Stackable Plastic Tumblers Blue

If you're looking for another affordible version of the fish stacking glasses, you should check out this ProCook version. Famed for their high-quality cookware, you won't be disapointed.

Talking Tables Bon Appetit Handmade Enamel Plate With Fish Design - Durable, Side Dish Lightweight, Perfect for Outdoor Dining, Picnic, Camping, and Beach Summer Tableware Dishwasher Safe 20cm
Talking Tables
Talking Tables Bon Appetit Handmade Enamel Plate

Fish tableware is a great way to embrace the trend. It's fun, quirky and will impress your guests.

Furn. Brunch Stripes Table Runner
Dunelm
Furn. Brunch Stripes Table Runner

This gorgeous table runner is bold and fun, with beautiful detailing.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

