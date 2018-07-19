Inside the Keeping Faith house – it’s the real star of the hit BBC drama!

Fans are raving about the Anglo-Welsh production, and we're loving the location!

If you’re not watching the critically acclaimed Welsh noir thriller Keeping Faith (Thursday nights, 9pm, BBC1), then we highly recommend you tune in to this week’s episode. If only to swoon at the fabulous property that’s at the heart of all the drama.

Home to the eponymous Faith, her – spoiler alert! – missing husband Evan and their three children, the stunning house is so gorgeous it sometimes distracts us from what’s unfolding on screen. But while we will have to wait to find out what’s happened to Evan, we can at least unlock a few of the mysteries of the property for you now.

Let’s start with its location – the town of Laugharne, on the south coats of Wales, west of Swansea. Behind you’ll see Laugharne Castle, founded in the 12th Century. The town was also home to poet Dylan Thomas and his family for his last years, and he is buried in the local St Martin’s Churchyard.

This decked area enjoys stunning views of the River Taf estuary. According to Wales Online, the privately owned house is owned by Eynon and Mary Hughes, who agreed to let the cast and crew shoot at their home.

The property’s gorgeous interior, however, has nothing to do with the Hughes’. Can you believe it’s actually a Cardiff studio? Kudos to the set designer for doing such a fab job, starting with that combination of slate tiles and aquamarine walls.

Here’s the other side of the open-plan hall-cum-kitchen-cum-dining-cum sitting room. It showcases a Scandi-style dining set and statement lighting – designer pieces that reflect Faith and Evan’s high-flying jobs in the family law firm.

The breakfast bar is lined with the same slate tiles, white the black units behind are soften with a mix of wood and white-composite worktops.

Avid viewers will have already picked up on Faith’s love of a feature wall. This particular design is a Zoffany wide-width paper called Verdure.

The playroom also features a colourful design, which picks out the colours of the toy storage.

Tune in tonight for more glimpses of this amazing home.