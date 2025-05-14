This stunning new-build cottage has been blessed with country charm

It's the best of modern comforts in a rustic setting

kitchen in oak frame house with blue island, large stainless steel fridge and dried hops on ceiling beam
(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)
The exterior of Annie and Tom Heather’s cottage could have come from the pages of a story book. Silvery grey cladding, sweet dormer windows and an oak-framed porch come together to create a fairy-tale appearance.

Despite its traditional appearance, the oak frame house was constructed in 2019, a year before Annie and Tom found it. The detached property has a sitting room, music/cinema room, kitchen/dining room, utility, three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

‘It was a blank canvas,’ says Annie. ‘They had put in a lovely kitchen and bathrooms, so we just needed to put our own stamp on it.’

Exterior

exterior of wood clad new build cottage with patio doors on to garden and lawn

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The cottage was built by Kent-based husband-and-wife oak frame specialists, OTy Oak Frames. The front features a beautiful porch and dormer windows, while there's a stunning garden at the rear.

Tom and Annie have made a few changes to the original building. The shed has been converted into an office/gym room, while the upstairs of the house has been reconfigured to create a spacious landing and an extra bedroom, with help from HB Oak Frames.

The cottage might appear bijou from the front but the property is quite deceptive. ‘The house benefits from having a deep floor plan with well-proportioned rooms and vaulted ceilings upstairs,’ says Annie.

Kitchen

kitchen with blue island and beam decorated with dried hops

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The main space downstairs is a large open-plan kitchen/dining room. Bespoke cabinets in grey and off-white work perfectly with the oak floors and the couple have nailed the modern country look by adding dried hops across the beams and rustic furniture.

The couple love cooking and entertaining, so having an open-plan space that flows into the dining area is ideal.

Dining area

dining room in oak frame house with farmhouse table and mismatched chairs and patio doors onto garden

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

A rush rug zones the dining area in the open-plan space, while artworks on the walls, plus a collection of houseplants and a large lamp, help to enclose the table, making it feel a cosy place to linger over a meal.

Double-aspect windows flood the space with light.

Sitting room

sitting room with oak beam ceiling, large black woodburning stove and coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

Exposed wooden beams create a rustic feel, while a neutral colour scheme enhances a sense of calm. The tables are from Neptune and the sofa from sofa.com.

Landing

landing of oak frame house with white painted stair spindles and cream carpet with black and white photographs on wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The couple loved the house but decided to reorganise the upstairs to make it work better for them. As well as gaining an additional bedroom, the large landing now creates a sense of light and space.

Main bedroom

bedroom in oak frame house with a green painted wall with three pictures on it behind an upholstered bed with a printed quilt cover

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The main bedroom has the wall behind the bed painted in a deep green – the shade is Pigeon by Farrow & Ball. The pretty print quilt adds a romantic touch to the room.

‘I would say my style is country and my husband likes a mid-century twist,’ says Annie. They were keen not to go overly bold with their palette. ‘I was very nervous about adding too much colour at the risk of changing the sense of calm,’ says Annie.

Guest bedroom

bedroom in oak frame house with walls painted in setting plaster pink by farrow and ball and a green velvet quilt on the bed

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

‘We are getting a little braver with colour, as in this, the pink bedroom. But it still has a peaceful feel,' says Annie. The walls are painted in Setting Plaster by Farrow & Ball, with a bed and headboard by Neptune.

Bathroom

bathroom with contemporary white freestanding bath and a shower screen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The bathroom was installed when the couple moved in, and they've kept its modern look. The cool minimalism of the sleek shower and curvaceous tub is warmed by the room's oak, cottage-style door.

Gym/home office

garden gym home office with glazed wall and doors and wooden cladding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Richard Gadsby)

The former shed has been converted into a chic home office-cum-gym, reached by a curving gravel path through the garden. Annie has lovingly created a country garden and the couple is in the process of buying some extra land behind the house.

‘I am an enthusiastic amateur with the garden. I volunteer at a plant nursery so I often come home with seedlings,’ says Annie. 'We couldn't be happier here.'

This article first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors. Subscribe and save here.

