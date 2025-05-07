A calming colour palette gives this Victorian house super-peaceful vibes

It was the elaborate porch that was the first attraction to this Victorian house in Bridgend, Wales, but stepping inside, it looked like too much of a project to take on.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property needed replastering throughout, new period-style windows, a new kitchen and a new bathroom. Later, the wall between the living room and dining room was removed, to form a more sociable, open-plan space.

Still, the house always felt 'special'. Twenty years on, it's a much-loved family home with a calming vibe created from the careful choices by artist and colour consultant, and the home's owner, Andrea Curtis.

A calming colour scheme

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Blues and greens dominate the decor, inspired by Andrea's love of the sea and sky. ‘The fact you've got just these two or three colours through the whole house does make the house feel quite calm and restful,’ she says.

The strict colour palette offers up energy in varying degrees. In the entrance hall, an eye-catching green and blue highlight the period elegance of the staircase and balustrades, whereas in the open-plan living and dining room, a single shade of green-blue cleverly colourwashes the walls, woodwork and the doors for a sense of flow.

The layering of furnishings and accessories adds another dimension. ‘It’s about how you want the room to feel,’ Andrea explains. ‘For example, in the front living room, a bubblegum pink lounge chair and an olive-green cupboard introduce a cosy feel. In the other living room, for a lighter look, I chose a cream sofa.’

Exterior

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The house boasts a lovely Victorian porch, that Andrea has painted in eye-catching Lichen by Farrow & Ball.

Andrea’s advice to anyone nervous about decorating with colour? ‘Take inspiration from something you love, such as a textile or rug, and trust your instinct.'

'Don’t listen to others’ opinions. And remember, if you paint a wall and really don’t like it, you could just paint over it. It's not the end of the world!’

Entrance hall

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The entrance hall is a welcoming space and the perfect introduction to Andrea’s love of colour. She has cleverly painted the woodwork, stairs and balustrades in two complementary shades of blue and green that highlights the period details of the space.

The door, skirting and panelling in Dix Blue by Farrow & Ball, while the stairs and balustrade are in Aquamarine Deep by Little Greene.

A striped runner adds a layer of warmth on top of the painted floorboards and a wooden bobbin standard lamp base has been painted in a contrasting shade of pink for a playful touch.

Living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The couple removed the wall between the front living room and dining room to create an open-plan living and entertaining area. Andrea has colour-drenched with the same shade on all walls, woodwork and the doors to create a calming effect.

Rustic touches add warmth and a vintage chair upholstered in a shade of pink adds a touch of retro charm and a relaxed vibe to the living area.

Dining room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Andrea’s artwork takes pride of place on the walls in the dining room. An olive-green cupboard adds some warmth and energy, and a rustic wooden table and retro Eames dining chairs create a relaxed retro vibe for entertaining friends and family.

Second living room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Andrea has used the same paint colour to create a sense of flow throughout the house, but has introduced furniture and accessories in paler and softer colours to create a brighter and lighter mood.

A bountiful collection of houseplants further adds to the fresh feel of this room that benefits from a south-facing aspect and views out onto the garden. One of Andrea’s paintings, entitled Welsh Pots and Daffodils, hangs above the wood burner.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The kitchen is spacious and full of colourful notes. A doorway painted in a fresh shade of green – Little Greene's Aquamarine Deep – leads the eye to the pantry space behind.

Tessellated tiles create eye-catching splashbacks behind the cooker and also the sink area. A pretty shelving unit has been painted in a lively shade of red for a burst of energy.

Bathroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

A roomy walk-in shower makes the most of the space in the bathroom. Metro-style tiles in aqua are in keeping with the colour scheme throughout the rest of the interior and provide a dash of utilitarian period style. An ornate tessellated tile design on the floor adds interest.

Bedroom

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

The main bedroom is situated in the eaves and is a generous-sized room full of colour. A retro chair and traditional Welsh tapestry blanket add charm.

This article first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors. Subscribe and save here.