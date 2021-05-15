DIY outdoor kitchen
Before
Having searched online for inspiration, Heather struggled to find a look she liked. ‘Instead, we collated some finishes that we loved and just started sketching designs until we came up with something that worked for us,’ she says.
After
The barbecue structure was the first bit to be built, primarily out of breeze blocks, then rendered with cement and painted. ‘We had absolutely no experience with brick-laying or rendering, we just watched lots of tutorials online and gave it a go!’ Heather laughs. For a first attempt, we think it looks pretty professional.
Creating a worktop
With the structure finished, it was time to create a worktop. ‘It’s made out of concrete, which we’d poured into a wooden frame made mostly out of furniture board,’ says Heather. Not only does it create a sturdy top to the kitchen, but it’s also ideal for the ever-changing weather conditions and is set to last.
The couple also created a backdrop to their kitchen, using cheap roofing battens that they spaced out on timber legs, and then attached to their fence. Hook-on planters hold herbs and vegetables that can be used in meals – all within easy reach of the kitchen chef!
Saving money
Factoring in storage
Making room for seating
Ensuring the worktop was wide enough to create an area for people to sit and eat or enjoy drinks was also factored in, with Heather choosing some stylish rattan-look bar stools
So, how much did the project cost altogether? ‘It was around £1,300 in total, which includes the barbecue and pizza oven,’ says Heather. We think that’s a pretty good price for what looks like a bespoke build. You can see more of Heather’s home and DIY projects over at Instagram here.
Tempted to create an outdoor kitchen yourself? What style would you go for?