A DIY fan has upcycled her way to a modern grey bathroom, and the finished result is remarkable. With a budget of £200, Clare turned a tired old bathroom into a calming retreat.

Before, it was plain and, above all, functional. But once Clare got to work bringing her modern grey bathroom ideas to life, things started to look very different.

Before

‘I’m passionate about recycling and upcycling old materials,’ Clare tells Latest Deals. She says she loves making things look great on a budget, and inspiring other women to give DIY and decorating a go.

‘This bathroom was a boring, dated, disabled wetroom. I wanted to make it feel modern and luxurious for as little as possible,’ says Clare. She sourced the sink for free and picked up the bathtub for £50 by browsing Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree.

First, she removed the original bathroom and leveled the floor where the shower tray used to be. Next, she painted one wall in Anthracite grey, and the rest in Soft Satin White paint from Toolstation.

After

‘Then I scored the wall and tiled it approximately one metre high around where the bath would go,’ says Clare. She finished the edges with tile trim. The tiles she used were £13 per square metre from B&Q and the tile trim was £8.99 for 2.5m from Screwfix.

A friend of a friend helped out with the plumbing, and when that was done Clare painted over the concrete floor with masonry paint. Then, finally, it was time for some bathroom decor.

Clare hung some mirrors from The Range, which were only £6 each at the time, and made a macrame plant hanger. It’s hard to believe the view of the bath above shows the same space as the image of the old sink and shower (above, top).



Image credit: Clare Bryson

‘I was working on renovating the whole house at the same time while working full time in my day job and looking after the kids. So the biggest challenge was finding the time and energy!’

We love her use of oversized bathroom tile ideas for adding texture and visual interest. If you’re feeling inspired by Clare, check out her YouTube channel where she posts tutorials of her DIY projects.