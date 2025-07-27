These 5 things are making your small bathroom look cheap, according to experts - but the fixes are simple

When you’re working with a small bathroom, every detail matters, because in a compact space, the things that feel a bit ‘off’ can seriously stand out. Whether it’s a hasty decision, a temporary fix that’s overstayed its welcome, or something you inherited with the house and no longer notice, there’s literally nowhere for sub-par features to hide.

This isn’t about bathroom-shaming, or about telling you to rip everything out and start again. It’s about being brutally honest on what to avoid, and where some smart swaps or simple styling tricks can give your space a glow-up without crushing your resources.

Small bathroom ideas are more creative and accessible than ever. With smart layouts, layered lighting, and thoughtful details, even a compact space can feel luxurious and full of personality. Some of the best designs come from working with limited space and budgets – creativity thrives within constraints.

So, if you’re looking for how to make your bathroom look more luxurious, or wondering where there is room for improvement, this guide is for you. We’re breaking down five common features that can make a small bathroom feel a bit less than its best – and what to try instead.

1. Crazy matchy-matchy

It’s easy to get carried away coordinating every element in a small bathroom – from taps and tiles to towels and toothbrush holders. But when everything matches too perfectly, the result can feel like it’s been copied straight from a bathroom brochure, or even a little dated.

According to Alfie Guard, senior designer at Ripples Beaconsfield, ‘Overly coordinated schemes can lack personality – it’s all about balance and depth, not uniformity.’

Instead, layer things up

(Image credit: Darren Chung)

Try layering textures, tones and finishes for a look that feels more curated than coordinated. ‘A soft neutral backdrop paired with warm metallic accents, tactile tiles or timber detailing can really elevate the space,’ Alfie suggests.

Even in the smallest rooms, contrast is your friend. Try fluted tiles or patterned bathroom flooring ideas as a feature moment, offset by more pared-back walls. ‘The key is to embrace a little tension: smooth next to grainy, shiny against matte, light with dark. When done well, it won’t feel chaotic – just intentional and current,’ says Alfie. ‘It’s this blend that makes a small bathroom feel thoughtful and high-end.’

Alfie Guard Social Links Navigation Bathroom designer Alfie holds a First-Class Honours degree in Industrial and Product Design and has been with Ripples for more than seven years. Now Senior Designer and Showroom Manager, he brings together creative flair, technical know-how and a sharp eye for detail – all while leading the showroom team and delivering an exceptional experience for every client.

2. Basic lighting

If your bathroom lighting begins and ends with a single cold bulb in the ceiling, you’re not alone, but you are missing a huge opportunity. ‘Relying on one harsh ceiling light is a common misstep,’ says Alfie. ‘It can make the room feel cold, clinical, and underwhelming – especially in small spaces where good lighting matters most.’

Instead, create lighting moods

(Image credit: Ripples)

Layering your bathroom lighting is the best way to bring warmth and a boutique hotel feel. ‘A combination of warm white spotlights, wall lights around the mirror and discreet LED strips under cabinetry or in niches creates a beautifully layered scheme,’ says Alfie.

Switch to warm white bulbs (around 2700K) to instantly soften the mood. By thinking of lighting as part of the design scheme, you can dramatically enhance the luxe look and feel of your bathroom. As Alfie puts it: ‘Lighting isn’t just practical – it brings calm, function and a sense of luxury.’

3. Clutter and chaos

When floor space is limited, it’s easy to neglect proper bathroom storage and let clutter take over – an overflowing toothbrush mug here, a teetering pile of towels there, and shampoo bottles scattered on the window ledge.

But lack of storage makes even the most beautifully designed bathrooms feel messy and underwhelming. In a small bathroom, clutter and chaos is one of the quickest ways to downgrade the space from high-end to low-budget.

Instead, source smart storage

A slimline vanity with drawers, for example, is a much better option than an open pedestal basin, and a mirrored cabinet can double as both storage and lighting. Floating shelves are also an excellent way to reduce countertop clutter while keeping essentials accessible.

Tim Richards, senior category manager at Wickes, recommends using storage in the shower too, with tiered corner baskets to keep items off the tray. And if you’re tight on space, a movable three-tier caddy can help organize toiletries without taking up precious room.

‘Storage doesn’t have to be bulky,’ says Tim. ‘A simple set of woven baskets or a well-chosen freestanding unit can create a calm, clutter-free bathroom while giving your essentials a home.’

In a small bathroom, oversized fixtures can easily overwhelm the space. Bulky taps, chunky towel rails, and heavy-looking hardware disrupt the flow and throw off proportions, making the room feel cramped and outdated.

Even if they’re good quality or recently installed, fittings that feel too large or old-fashioned can make the room seem cramped and dated.

Instead, go for sleek designs that enhance space

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Go for taps with minimalist profiles, wall-mounted mixers to free up counter space, and towel rails with sleek lines that won’t dominate the room. ‘In small spaces, every inch counts. Oversized fittings create visual chaos, while proportionate fixtures help maintain harmony,’ says Peter Woodward, new product design manager at Scudo Bathrooms.

Modern designs can work in any finish if they’re scaled properly for the space. Brushed nickel is one of the leading bathroom trends this year, and an excellent choice for small bathrooms as it’s durable, resists tarnishing, and doesn’t show smudges like polished chrome. ‘Brushed nickel offers a soft, satin finish that complements both traditional and modern styles,’ adds Peter. The right scale and finish can elevate a bathroom, making it feel fresh, spacious, and more luxurious.

5. Shabby moments

Small details can make or break a bathroom, and in a compact space, they become even more visible. A thinning bathmat, broken blind, or wonky loo seat can seriously let you down. It could be a simple as a singular cracked tile; these imperfections will stand out like a sore thumb and undermine the overall design.

Instead, treat it to some TLC

(Image credit: Future)

Stop neglecting these details and treat your small bathroom with the same care as any other room in your home. Write a snagging list and tick off each task when completed.

Tim Richards, senior category manager at Wickes, advises starting with updating basic elements. ‘Resealing edges with neat silicone is a simple win that can make a big difference, creating a cleaner, more polished look,’ he says.

You don’t need a full makeover, even swapping out a cheap loo seat for a soft-close, high-quality version can make the space feel more luxurious. Adding fresh towels in coordinating colours or a smart new mirror can upgrade the space without costing a fortune.

Consider multi-functional items like a heated towel rail, which offers storage and warmth, eliminating the need for a separate radiator. ‘A robe hook also clears valuable counter space while keeping towels neatly hung,’ adds Tim. These thoughtful updates, though small, add up to a bathroom that feels much more considered and refined.

Ironically, the things that are making your bathroom look cheap can usually be sorted quite cheaply, or even for free! You can start by resealing your bathtub…