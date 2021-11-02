We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We say the kitchen is the heart of the home but we spend a lot of time in our living rooms. The style of the decor in this hard-working room should always match its owner – and one DIYer has made hers tell her story.

Rosie Stanton had an uninspiring living area in desperate need of some luxurious living room ideas. She gave the dated room a total overhaul. Now, it’s an elegant charcoal blue living room perfect for cosy evenings at home.

Before

You can check out the whole process (and admire her cute dog, Basil) on her Instagram @no44.house. Rosie told Jacobs & Dalton about how she revived the space with moody blue living room ideas.

She also installed new flooring, a new fireplace and built-in cabinets. Rosie explains that she did a lot of work on the bones of the house before getting started. This meant it felt like a blank canvas.

Another dramatic part of the transformation is the use of modern white window treatment ideas. Th shutters really make the most of the natural light. ‘We wanted it to feel cosier than other rooms in the house as this is where we spend most of our evenings,’ says Rosie.

Charcoal blue living room after

She describes her style as ‘an eclectic mix of lux, industrial and urban modern.’ Her personal design style can be felt through the use of opulent textures such as velvet.

The brass tones in the table lamp and the modern coffee table are a nod to a more industrial aesthetic. We’re also loving the accent colour brought in through the mustard and blue cushions, and the choice of a statement rug.

If you love the look but couldn’t go for such a bold hue, look at colours that go with grey. ‘The walls are painted in Paint and Paper Library in the colour squid ink. This was the perfect shade for us,’ says Rosie.

‘It’s dark without being too heavy and it also changes in the light throughout the day. We also chose a very luxurious, dark green-blue velvet sofa which really adds some drama and sets off the wall colour beautifully,’ she says.

Using a similar shade on the sofa and the wall looks fabulous – taking a bold colour and just going for it works brilliantly.