A homeowner has given the drab kitchen in her Victorian home a dramatic makeover. With a combination of smart navy cabinetry, a kitchen island, and plenty of houseplants, Stacey has created a sociable and stylish heart of the home.

Previously, it was an unremarkable space in serious need of some blue kitchen ideas, not to mention more storage. Now it’s a classic U-shaped kitchen with a striking exposed brick wall, and loads of space for entertaining.

Before

‘We wanted something bold but classic, in keeping with the style of the house,’ says Stacey, who you can follow @thehawkes_victorianrenovation. They envisaged something that would complement the age and style of the property while featuring all the modern conveniences that a family of five needs.

Stacey tells us that a kitchen island was a must in their navy kitchen makeover. ‘The seating at the island faces into the kitchen, so it’s a great place to sit and chat (and drink wine/coffee!) while one of us is cooking,’ she says.

‘It also has plenty of storage space, including integrated waste and recycling storage.’ Other must-haves were large pan drawers, spice racks at either side of the cooker and large larder storage units around the fridge freezer.

After

This was something Stacey and her family had in their last kitchen, which they found incredibly useful. For more smart storage tips, check out the top kitchen trends for 2022.

Stacey says her Pinterest board was full of navy kitchen ideas, and we think this sophisticated choice gives the room a smart look. The white walls, light grey flooring and neutral-toned island help keep things light and bright.

The DIY lover says she also got inspiration from cafes, bars and restaurants. As a fan of a rustic and industrial styles, she opted for an exposed brick wall made with brick slips. This ties in perfectly with the original brick fireplace in the dining space beyond.

With both a kitchen island and dining table, this kitchen now has seating areas at different heights for people to gather around. The layout allows real ease of movement through the space, with plenty of room for this busy family.

What was once a tired old kitchen has now realised its potential – it looks like it’s just waiting for guests to arrive for drinks and nibbles.