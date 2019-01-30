Step into the blue by decorating with the colour of the moment

Thinking about going for a navy colour palette in your kitchen? A navy kitchen might not be your first thought when deciding on a new colour scheme for the heart of your home. Don’t write it off though, as this classic and smart shade of blue can create a crisp and sophisticated look. What’s more, it works with any style of cabinetry or property.

Want more kitchen ideas and advice? Check out our kitchen channel for inspiration

If you are seriously addicted to pale neutrals, heavy blue is the perfect foil to perk them up as they make a soothing and stylish base for this dramatic look. Choose just one shade of blue and one or two neutrals such as soft taupe or linen. The simplicity of this combo is its strength and it will lose impact if too many shades or accent colours come into play. If you must add an accent, keep it tonal with stainless-steel appliances. Take a look at our pick of the best navy kitchen ideas for more inspiration.

1. Give it a glamorous touch

Navy blue can turn ordinary into sensational. This modern elongated kitchen is eclectic and characterful. The simple white backdrop keeps the space fresh while wall units have been replaced with a single white shelf for a more open feel. Standard veneer units are transformed with a rich shade of navy giving the space depth and style and a glamorous chandelier (which is not a classic kitchen piece) makes the perfect finishing statement.

2. Take it to the next level

For more traditional kitchen tastes, Shaker units become accentuated and high-end when painted in classic navy blue. If painting all cabinetry blue is a little daunting, why not go for one focal piece such as a dresser or kitchen island and tie the scheme together with navy kitchen tiles, a splashback or accessories. This is a tailored look perfect for those who love classic design. Here navy blue cabinetry gives this Shaker-style, open-plan kitchen a super stylish and refined look. Natural finishes such as parquet flooring and smooth wooden stools lend a warm lived-in feel while a crisp white backdrop keeps the room light, fresh and airy. Mimic the blue them into the next room with accessories and soft furnishings.

3. Stick to tableware

If a navy kitchen is too strong for your tastes, but you love the idea of blue set a tonal table with linen and tableware in varying shades from navy through to grey. Give the look rustic character by working in enamel accessories that have a reclaimed or vintage look and ditch the floral patterns to make it more masculine with basic stripes and plain painted surfaces.

4. Make it modern

For modern kitchen fans, navy blue can really pack a punch when used with clean-lined gloss cabinetry. Enhance the impact with red accents to take the look retro or pare it down with shades of grey or biscuit. If navy blue cabinets are too permanent, a quick coat of paint on a wall is the simplest and most cost effective way to add the tasteful shade to your kitchen for super chic results. Painted kitchens can look incredibly stylish and sophisticated when done right.

5. Set the scene

Nothing makes navy blue stand out like bright white – they are the perfect combination for modern country kitchens. Elegant, fresh and timeless, the contrast is instantly uplifting. Mix in warmer elements like natural wood to soften the strong effect. A trio of copper pendant lights is right-on-trend and adds a dash of shine to this scheme.

Thinking about kitchen islands? READ: Kitchen island ideas that create a focal point for family life

6. Try something different

Navy gives pattern a punch. The fresh contrast of willow pattern blues – navy, French navy, cornflower blue and white – is perfect for a contemporary country kitchen. The half and half of navy blue and white on all walls, floor and furniture creates a perfectly balanced feel. Mix in warmer elements such as wooden accessories and neutral fabrics and add pattern to soften the effect. A photo motif wallpaper of decorative Dutch plates pulls the whole scheme together.

7. Use colour to zone areas

Video Of The Week

Choosing contrasting shades helps define zones in a large open-plan kitchen-diner. The streamlined navy blue cabinetry against just one wall draws the eye and injects life into this large area, making a strong statement. The light grey central island is a social station that calms and balances the look. The hi-gloss finish bounces the light around the room and adds to the sense of openness.

Want to try a different colour? READ: Kitchen colour schemes – to give your space a vibrant lift

Have these navy kitchen ideas inspired you to step into the blue?