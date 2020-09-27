We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Houseplants are a great way to add some life and greenery into your home. However, they don’t just offer aesthetics value to your home. Research has revealed that house plants can improve productivity.

A study from the University of Exeter revealed that including houseplants in a workplace can improve productivity by 15 per cent. Houseplants were found to reduce stress and aim memory retention.

Houseplants can offer a range of other wellbeing benefits, from aiding sleep to helping improve air quality. Online florists Serenata Flowers have revealed the best houseplants to boost wellbeing at home.

Best houseplants to boost wellbeing

Increase productivity

If you are wanting to boost your focus while working from home Serenata suggests opting for a Bamboo Palm or Golden Pothos.

The Bamboo Palm is known for its ability to reduce indoor pollution, helping promote easy breathing and clear-thinking. The Golden Pothos has similar toxin boosting powers. However, it can also absorb unpleasant smells, perfect if your kitchen fridge or smelly bin are distracting you.

Help you sleep

Aloe Vera and Jasmine are great picks for bedroom houseplants. Aloe Vera produces oxygen at night to help combat insomnia and improve sleep quality. While the scent of Jasmine can help reduce anxiety levels to help you drift off.

Reduce anxiety

If you’re looking to lower for stress levels scented Lavender or a Snake Plant can help do the trick. Lavender is known for its stress-busting properties. It slows the heart rate and lowers blood pressure.

A Snake Plant is also believed to help reduce anxiety. It gobbles carbon dioxide so is ideal for aiding respiratory problems or helping with headaches.

Clean the air

Clearing harmful toxins out of the air will help you and your family to breathe easy. Both Peach Lilies and Rubber Plants are incredibly effective at purifying the air.

Rubber plants remove harmful toxins and will become more efficient at cleaning the air as they grow. Peace Lilies are also believed to improve air quality by as much as 60 per cent.

Video Of The Week

‘Clearly, we should be bringing more plants into our home offices,’ says Lucia Polla, marketing manager at Serenata Flowers. ‘These days we tend to keep plants and flowers around as decoration or to take advantage of their lovely scent.’

‘But this research is a nice reminder of the wonderful ways in which plants can actually benefit our health and happiness.’