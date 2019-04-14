The bargain Lidl houseplants that can purify the air – and they’re in stores this weekend!

While you’re out doing the weekly food shop this weekend, why not pick up one of five Lidl air purifying plants. Houseplant fans will be delighted to know they plants not only look great, they have added health benefits.

Set to rival the hugely successfully selling succulent, these hard-working shrubs help to keep the air in your home toxin-free.

Hurry to avoid missing out, Lidl’s Air Purifying Plants will be available in store from Sunday – only while stocks last.

Pick up these air purifying Lidl houseplants today!

In store only: Spider plant, £2.79, Lidl

With the growing trend for welcoming nature indoors these new plants are ticking all the boxes. Affordable, healthy and on-trend – what’s not to love?

And the joy of this spider plant is that it’s easy to take cuttings from down the line, so you can grow more without spending any extra cash!

In store only: Snake plant, £2.79, Lidl

Costing just £2.79, shoppers can choose from a selection of plants that can reduce humidity, the level of certain pollutants and improve air quality naturally.

Our top pick is this snake plant – You might also have heard this being called ‘Mother-in-law’s tongue’. Digital editor Amy has a couple of these at home and despite her worst efforts, she’s managed to keep them alive! They barely need watering and are great beginner houseplant. And apparently, if you keep one in a bedroom, they can even helming you to sleep better.

In store only: Aloe Vera plant, £2.79, Lidl

The range includes popular health-boosting varieties such as Aloe Vera, the Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens) and the Spider Plant (Chlorophytum variegatum).

If you’re over the succulent trend and are looking for the next – bigger – thing, you really need to get to Lidl on Sunday.