This is the best-selling piece of furniture at Made.com – but which design would you pick?

According to recent research, there’s a new furniture favourite for the modern-day home. New statistics reveal ‘sofa bed’ is this year’s most searched for item of furniture in the UK.

So what is it about the humble sofa bed that Brits are loving right now? It’s a multi-purpose piece that gives a home value for home, and with so many stylish new designs it adds a chic touch while doing so.

When space is at a premium, sofa beds are the ideal solution to make sure every inch of space is used to full potential. It becomes the hero of the small home especially – when you’re short on space but need an extra place to bed down, it’s invaluable.

Made.com have revealed the best-selling models of this popular furniture piece…

1. Haru sofa bed

Small and perfectly formed, we can see why the stylish Haru resonates most with customers. The combination of luxurious velvet fabric, delicate button detailing and tapered wooden legs creates a flawless on-trend design that feels stylish and practical in equal measure.

To offer more of a decorative feature this plush design is available in a host of on-trend colours – from timeless Marhmallow Grey, Sapphire Blue; Butter Yellow; Flame Orange and Vintage Pink.

A durable pine frame ensures the fold-out bed is up to the job of providing a good night’s sleep for guests. A simple fold out mechanism makes it effortless to set up.

Buy now: Haru Small Sofa Bed, £299, Made.com

2. Kitto sofa bed

With a modern, simple aesthetic this design offers a contemporary take on a sofa bed. This stunning design is almost undetectable as anything other than a stylish modern sofa.

As it doesn’t look like a sofa bed, which makes it ideal for using as the main sofa in the living room. When needed it simply transforms into a sizeable bed thanks to its smart click clack frame.

Buy now: Kitto Click Clack Sofa Bed, £199, Made.com

3. Chou sofa bed

With a mid-century vibe, particularly in the glorious Butter Yellow upholstery, this design is a real statement piece, perfect or playing the captivating centrepiece for any living room. And with the drop of the back rest, thanks to a smart mechanism, it provides a comfortable bed solution for up to two people.

Buy now: Chou Click Clack Sofa Bed, £299, Made.com

4. Hallie sofa bed

This design is most delicious in the Pastel Pink velvet paired with stunning copper legs – or in mustard with brass legs. The subtle padded upholstery helps to make the design all the more inviting and comfy, while the streamline design allows it to ooze sophistication at the same time. There’s no compromising on style or function with this winning design.

Buy now: Hallie Click Clack Sofa Bed, £299, Made.com

All are currently even better value for money, thanks to a summer promotional sale. Made.com are offering £30 off when you spend over £300, using the code

MADEFAB30.

Snap your on-trend sofa bed up now, before summer is out.