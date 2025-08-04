M&S is selling some of the most stylish floral bedding I’ve seen – here’s how to nail the look

It’s the time of year when brands are gradually dropping their autumn ranges, and it was while browsing M&S’s new collections that I thought, ‘wait, is floral bedding coming back?’

While M&S is one of the best places to buy bedding , I’ll admit I was surprised seeing such dramatic florals plastered over the page. But I have to say I liked it.

While floral bedding is typically associated with being either childlike or old-fashioned, M&S's moody, dramatic blooms say otherwise. It’s proof in the pudding that floral bedding is making a comeback.

M&S floral bedding

Why is floral bedding having a comeback?

There have been glimmers of floral bedding for some time now. The frequent Habitat x Morris & Co bedding collaboration has offered a timeless take on florals, while M&S’s latest collection has offered a more playful take on floral bedding.

‘Florals evoke a sense of comfort, nostalgia, and connection to nature—qualities people are seeking more than ever in their homes. After years of minimalism and muted palettes, many are now embracing pattern and colour as a way to add personality and joy to the bedroom. The variety of floral designs available today, from bold oversized blooms to delicate ditsy prints, means there’s something to suit every taste and style,’ explains Victoria Robinson, style and trend expert at Hillarys.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Blackmore)

Done well, florals will always be a timeless home decor trend . Part of nature, they’re calming and fresh, and the trick is picking a timeless pattern. While ditsy pink florals can feel a little juvenile, opting for a pattern such as Morris & Co’s Golden Lily bedding (£40 at Habitat) is a more mature and stylish choice.

‘The key to styling floral bedding in a way that feels timeless lies in embracing the romantic charm of vibrant, blooming patterns and balancing them with considered pieces and accessories elsewhere,’ says Helen Ashmore, Head of Design at Laura Ashley.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Classic florals in bright, joyful hues such as bold, painterly blooms or vintage-inspired prints will bring energy and warmth to the bedroom, and when paired with softer layers and elegant textures, will help to create a sense of balance and romance without overwhelming the space.

‘Ultimately, the key to making floral bedding timeless is choosing beautifully versatile designs in high-quality materials that complement the bedroom, ensuring that even as trends evolve, your floral bedding will still feel like a really considered and harmonious choice.’

Will you be embracing the floral bedding trend? Or has it never left your bedroom?