There’s no such thing as too much storage, we think you’ll agree. And PARTICULARLY not in the kitchen. So hurrah that Big Chill – famous in the USA for its enormous retro refrigeration – has decided to bring its wares to the UK for the first time.

Retro-style appliances are nothing new here, with Smeg, Swan and Gorenje among the brands to offer 1950s-influenced models. However, the BIG difference with Big Chill is size. These statement pieces have a capacity of 680 litres, the equivalent to more than 40 bags of shopping. By comparison, the 80cm-wide Smeg FAB50R holds 440 litres, or 27 bags.

The brand was launched in the States back in by uncle-and-nephew team Thom Vernon and Orion Creamer, who were unsatisfied with concealing fridges with cabinetry.

Their statement freestanding fridge freezers have since become a hot celebrity favourite, with Drew Barrymore, Scarlett Johansson, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds apparently among a legion of fans.

Signature features of the Big Chill design include stamped metal doors, chrome trim and styling inspired by the motor cars of the 1950s. Each one also has a solid cast, chrome handle that echoes back to the vintage fridges of the era.

You’ll be able to buy the Big Chill in six colours, including best seller Beach Blue, pastel Pink Lemonade and good old-fashioned Black. And despite it’s old-school looks, you’ll benefit from a decidedly modern A+ energy efficiency class and auto defrost fridge and freezer.

There’s also a matching built-in oven and cooker hood, and an induction cooktop is in the works.

Coming soon: Original Retro fridge (with freezer), £2,995, Big Chill

‘We co-founded Big Chill with the desire to merge retro interiors design and modern appliance capabilities,’ says Orion, who is thrilled that Big Chill fridges are now launching into the UK this year after popular demand.

‘The retro aesthetic is popular all over the world and the variety of colours allows the buyer to purchase a bespoke fridge to suit their stylish home. We are looking forward to seeing Big Chill fridges in kitchens around the UK!’

There’s only one little bit of bad news for Big Chill fans – the giant appliances won’t hit our shores until September. But look on the bright side. That leaves us with plenty of time to get saving!