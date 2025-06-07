‘Rustic farmhouse’ is set to be the 'it' home decor trend of the summer according to Pinterest – here's how to style this easy-to-live-with look

Pinterest’s summer trend report just confirmed this style is going to be the biggest home decor trend of the season ahead

A white-painted living room with a striped sofa and built-in bookcases in alcoves
(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)
It’s not just our gardens and our wardrobes that we update and get ready for summer – many are looking to give their homes a summery refresh. And I’m not talking about a clean or a declutter, I’m referring to the ‘rustic farmhouse interiors’ trend that Pinterest summer trend report just named the hottest ‘it’ style of the season ahead.

This new home decor trend for summer 2025 and likely beyond is based on data collected by Pinterest, looking at some of the most popular recent searches on the platform it shows that ‘farm cottage aesthetic’ has seen a 911% rise in searches, while searches for ‘warm rustic living room’ have increased by 403% and ‘earthy homes’ by whopping 1277%!

But while the style is rapidly rising in popularity as summer is fast approaching and we all dream of slow days surrounded by nature and rustic, comfortable finishes and materials, the rustic farmhouse look is more of an anti-trend, favouring everything lived-in, vintage or antique and natural.

A panelled white kitchen with a dining area featuring a round farmhouse table and open shelving

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

What is the ‘rustic farmhouse interiors’ style?

Pinterest’s summer trend report defines the trend as ‘deeply inspired by nature'. 'The rustic farmhouse trend is all about creating a warm space that feels timeless and naturally relaxed, with a hint of the countryside,' explains Craig Brown, senior manager for home at Pinterest UK.

In many ways, the rustic farmhouse trend is similar to the likes of other cabincore styles – but there is something about rustic farmhouse that feels more authentic than the others.

‘Compared to cottagecore or coastal grandmother styles, which can feel a little curated, rustic farmhouse style is grounding and authentic,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.

A soft pink-painted bedroom with exposed beams and a vintage dark wood bed frame

(Image credit: Future PLC/Holly Jolliffe)

Apart from everyone’s shared desire to live in a charming countryside fairytale over the summer months, this trend is also inspired by a wider movement towards creating more personalised and warming interiors.

‘We’re craving comfort and authenticity in our homes more than ever and rustic farmhouse interiors offer exactly that,’ says Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.

‘There’s a real nostalgia to it, a return to slower, simpler living. It also taps into our growing appreciation for sustainability, antiques and craftsmanship – celebrating natural imperfections, reusing vintage furniture, and supporting handmade.’

A neutral rustic living room with exposed beams, vintage-style coffee table and a cream sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

How to incorporate the trend into your home

If you want to bring some rustic farmhouse charm into your home, you can easily do so by adding or swapping a few touches here and there.

‘I’d suggest starting with natural materials and layering textures – think linen, wool, timber and stone, as well as limewashed walls, exposed wood beams, reclaimed materials and soft, earthy colour palettes,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio.

‘Mix old and new pieces, source vintage finds and avoid anything too polished or perfect. It’s about creating a space that feels honest and soulful, not staged or overly curated.’

A rustic bedroom with a vintage bed frame, two ruffled pendant lamps and wood wall panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

‘Even just a few small changes can already bring a rustic atmosphere,' explains Inara Tirkkonen, art team lead at Redecor. 'Maybe start with wooden elements – like an old coffee table or a simple bench.'

'You could paint a wall in a warm earthy colour or bring in an antique cabinet. Plants also make a big difference – not too styled, just a bit wild and natural. And lighting matters – soft, warm lights.’

A cream shaker kitchen with a vintage stool and cutting boards

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

Whether you want to recreate a rustic kitchen or a rustic living room idea, you certainly can as this look is expected to infiltrate most rooms of the home.

‘I see this trend working beautifully in any room of the home, but particularly in kitchens and living spaces,' says Claire Garner. 'These are the rooms where family and friends gather, and the rustic farmhouse aesthetic really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness.'

'A shaker kitchen with aged brass hardware, open shelving with handmade pottery, or a reclaimed wood dining table would all sit perfectly within this look.'

My top rustic farmhouse picks

La Redoute Asayo Stool
La Redoute
Asayo Stool

You can get this style of stool second hand or vintage - but if you prefer the convenience, La Redoute's take on the classic also looks beautifully rustic (plus it's on sale!).

Rust-Oleum Brown Limewash Effect Wall Paint - No.193 2.5L
Rust-Oleum
Brown No.193 Limewash Effect Wall Paint 2.5L

Limewash is the most rustic and effortless-looking of paint finishes. And since brown (and green) are replacing beige in 2025, why not go for a brown limewash? But there are many colours to choose from.

Dunelm Linen Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set
Dunelm
Linen Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set

The rustic farmhouse style is partly all about natural textures - and in the summer, linen is the perfect one to go for. And this affordable Dunelm set is likely going to compete with the cult favourite La Redoute linen bedding.

Charlotte Manser Dunes ceramic butter dish, handmade butter cellar, hand thrown butter dishes
Charlotte Manser
Dunes ceramic butter dish

As the rustic farmhouse style is right at home in the kitchen and the dinner table, investing in handmade pottery is the perfect way to go, and Etsy is full of gems like this charming butter dish - I have two pasta bowls from the brand and am obsessed.

Barker and Stonehouse Covington Reclaimed Wood 200cm Dining Table, Seats 4-6
Barker and Stonehouse
Covington Reclaimed Wood 200cm Dining Table

I love the charm of this sizeable rectangular table from Barker and Stonehouse which is made from reclaimed wood - more of designs like these, please!

John Lewis Anyday Gingham Check Cushion
John Lewis
Anyday John Lewis Gingham Check Cushion

Part of John Lewis' Anyday range, this checked cushion, with a gingham-print reverse side, is a great way to inject a touch of pattern to your rustic farmhouse-style space. Because there's no need to steer clear of all colour and pattern.

Oliver Bonas Milos Diamond Bordered Large Jute Rug
Oliver Bonas
Milos Diamond Bordered Large Jute Rug

Jute is a natural material that will fit right in with a rustic farmhouse interior. I love this take on the classic from Oliver Bonas, featuring a diamond pattern and a contrasting border with some more of the diamond motif.

Habitat 59cm Oversized Ceramic Table Lamp - Grey & White
Habitat
Oversized Ceramic Table Lamp

Lighting plays a key role in the look and mood of all homes and interiors - and it's a vital part of the rustic farmhouse trend. Carina of Studio Raymond recommends bringing further texture with a ceramic lamp - and this Habitat design will fit right in.

H&M Straw storage basket
H&M
Straw storage basket

Whether it's extra throws, wood logs or your little one's toys that you need to store, a sizeable straw basket like this H&M one will not only provide the necessary storage but style and texture, too.

‘Rustic farmhouse-style interiors resonate because they strike a perfect balance between comfort and character,' sums up Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company.

'It’s a trend that celebrates craftsmanship and charm. There’s a growing appreciation for spaces that feel authentic and grounded, and this style, with its natural textures, muted tones and honest materials, offers exactly that.’

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

