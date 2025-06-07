‘Rustic farmhouse’ is set to be the 'it' home decor trend of the summer according to Pinterest – here's how to style this easy-to-live-with look
Pinterest’s summer trend report just confirmed this style is going to be the biggest home decor trend of the season ahead
It’s not just our gardens and our wardrobes that we update and get ready for summer – many are looking to give their homes a summery refresh. And I’m not talking about a clean or a declutter, I’m referring to the ‘rustic farmhouse interiors’ trend that Pinterest summer trend report just named the hottest ‘it’ style of the season ahead.
This new home decor trend for summer 2025 and likely beyond is based on data collected by Pinterest, looking at some of the most popular recent searches on the platform it shows that ‘farm cottage aesthetic’ has seen a 911% rise in searches, while searches for ‘warm rustic living room’ have increased by 403% and ‘earthy homes’ by whopping 1277%!
But while the style is rapidly rising in popularity as summer is fast approaching and we all dream of slow days surrounded by nature and rustic, comfortable finishes and materials, the rustic farmhouse look is more of an anti-trend, favouring everything lived-in, vintage or antique and natural.
What is the ‘rustic farmhouse interiors’ style?
Pinterest’s summer trend report defines the trend as ‘deeply inspired by nature'. 'The rustic farmhouse trend is all about creating a warm space that feels timeless and naturally relaxed, with a hint of the countryside,' explains Craig Brown, senior manager for home at Pinterest UK.
In many ways, the rustic farmhouse trend is similar to the likes of other cabincore styles – but there is something about rustic farmhouse that feels more authentic than the others.
‘Compared to cottagecore or coastal grandmother styles, which can feel a little curated, rustic farmhouse style is grounding and authentic,’ says Chloe Barrow, interior expert at Laura James.
Apart from everyone’s shared desire to live in a charming countryside fairytale over the summer months, this trend is also inspired by a wider movement towards creating more personalised and warming interiors.
‘We’re craving comfort and authenticity in our homes more than ever and rustic farmhouse interiors offer exactly that,’ says Carina Raymond, interior designer and founder of Studio Raymond.
‘There’s a real nostalgia to it, a return to slower, simpler living. It also taps into our growing appreciation for sustainability, antiques and craftsmanship – celebrating natural imperfections, reusing vintage furniture, and supporting handmade.’
How to incorporate the trend into your home
If you want to bring some rustic farmhouse charm into your home, you can easily do so by adding or swapping a few touches here and there.
‘I’d suggest starting with natural materials and layering textures – think linen, wool, timber and stone, as well as limewashed walls, exposed wood beams, reclaimed materials and soft, earthy colour palettes,’ says Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Design Studio.
‘Mix old and new pieces, source vintage finds and avoid anything too polished or perfect. It’s about creating a space that feels honest and soulful, not staged or overly curated.’
‘Even just a few small changes can already bring a rustic atmosphere,' explains Inara Tirkkonen, art team lead at Redecor. 'Maybe start with wooden elements – like an old coffee table or a simple bench.'
'You could paint a wall in a warm earthy colour or bring in an antique cabinet. Plants also make a big difference – not too styled, just a bit wild and natural. And lighting matters – soft, warm lights.’
Whether you want to recreate a rustic kitchen or a rustic living room idea, you certainly can as this look is expected to infiltrate most rooms of the home.
‘I see this trend working beautifully in any room of the home, but particularly in kitchens and living spaces,' says Claire Garner. 'These are the rooms where family and friends gather, and the rustic farmhouse aesthetic really enhances that sense of warmth and togetherness.'
'A shaker kitchen with aged brass hardware, open shelving with handmade pottery, or a reclaimed wood dining table would all sit perfectly within this look.'
My top rustic farmhouse picks
Limewash is the most rustic and effortless-looking of paint finishes. And since brown (and green) are replacing beige in 2025, why not go for a brown limewash? But there are many colours to choose from.
The rustic farmhouse style is partly all about natural textures - and in the summer, linen is the perfect one to go for. And this affordable Dunelm set is likely going to compete with the cult favourite La Redoute linen bedding.
‘Rustic farmhouse-style interiors resonate because they strike a perfect balance between comfort and character,' sums up Kate Palmer, creative director at The Painted Furniture Company.
'It’s a trend that celebrates craftsmanship and charm. There’s a growing appreciation for spaces that feel authentic and grounded, and this style, with its natural textures, muted tones and honest materials, offers exactly that.’
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
