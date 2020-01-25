We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bruce Willis has recently sold his 8,958 sq. ft home in Westchester County, New York. The Die Hard actor, sold the house that he shared with his wife Emma Heming after putting it on the market in January 2019.

The lucky new owners will not only be able to enjoy the properties enviable amenities including a pool, tennis court, wine cellar and a vegetable garden. But they will also be neighbours to fashion designer Ralph Lauren and domestic goddess Martha Stewart.

While we couldn’t imagine anyone wanting to part with this craftsman-style home with such incredible views across the Hudson Highlands’ Croton Reservoir, Bruce Willis told the Wall Street Journal that he and his wife had decided to sell the property after deciding to return to the West Coast to be with the couples California family.

‘Our youngest daughter Mabel said last week that she wishes she could put lots of balloons on our house, like they did in the movie Up and send it to the West Coast. I agree, that would be perfect,’ Bruce Willis said.

Before the new owners move in we thought we’d take a sneaky peak around the stunning five bedroom home.

Bruce Willis’ house

Exterior

Surrounded by gates, the property sits on one of the highest spots of the community, offering 180-degree views of the nearby reservoir.

The property looks straight out of a story book with the petite porch complete with cosy outdoor chairs to take in the last of the days sun. And we have fallen completely in love with that windowed-turret.

Hallway

The high ceilings and exposed beams flood this hallway with natural light. The light is bounced around the darker space under the stairs thanks to a quartet of black-rimmed mirrors opposite the windows, a handy trick that will work in all houses.

Dining room

Light and airy like the rest of the property, the dining room is neutral but adds interest with plenty of different textures. We love the contrast between the glass lampshades and the rustic wooden table.

Receptions

We can’t stop staring at that view. If you can bring yourself to tear your gaze away from the copper trees and blue reservoir, take time to admire how the inside space has been curated to compliment it. White soft furnishings blend into the white window panes and ceiling, keeping the view as the focal point.

Living room

This living room is a perfect example of how to make black accents work in a neutral colour scheme. Settling for white cushions would have run the risk of dating the living room, however a few black scatter cushions add a chic edge.

Dining area

This property is full of statement fireplaces, but none as show-stopping as this modern stonewall fireplace. We’ll be spending the rest of the day day-dreaming about sipping tea at the table with the fire roaring in the background.

What is your favourite room in Bruce Willis’ house?