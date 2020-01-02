Inside Love Island’s Laura Whitmore and Iain Sterling’s London home

Fans wanting to get a glimpse inside Laura Whitmore and Iain Sterling’s London home are in luck! And it’s safe to say the stunning period property is 100 per cent our type on paper.

The glamorous TV presenter and her comedian boyfriend moved into their London home back in December 2018. With their mutual appreciation of quirky art and punchy interiors, the pair have created a home packed with personality.

The loved-up celebrity couple are set to host the brand-new winter edition of Love Island. Set in the sunnier climate of Cape Town, South Africa, the latest series has coined the phrase, ‘Do one, Winter.’

We take a look around their beloved London love nest…

Exterior

Halloween costumes and decor aside, we’re captivated by the grand entrance! French grey and stained glass perfection.

Hallway

The light shining through the window creates a very fitting heart shape on the ground in this first-look photo. Fitting because there’s so much to love, aside from the adorable pup, we love the decorative floor tiles and the characterful staircase.

We LOVE how Laura has chosen to display this iconic print. The hallway instantly feels like an art gallery space – totally captivating!

Home office

The home office features a beautifully striking wallpaper by design experts Divine Savages. The design is called ‘Crane Fonda in Coral’ (Brilliant name btw), which retails for £140 a roll.

Living room

In other corner of the house Iain proudly hangs the work of one of his favourite artists. The pair are clearly huge fans of art with personality.

Home sweet home Iain sweetly says. These shelves filled with books and treasured family photos could be the home of any of us – oh, except without the BAFTA award and the MTV gong obviously.

Dressing room

Laura looks glum as she sits waiting for her car, but we’d happily sit in this dressing room space. With elegant shutters at the windows and custom built shoe storage it oozes effortless style.

Bathroom

With a waterproof TV framed by on-trend metro tiles, the bathroom is a modern delight. Especially when, as demonstrated by Laura’s snap, there’s a bath rack filled with candles and Haagen-Dazs ice cream ready to watch Love Island re-runs.

This was back in February of last year, when the coupe were still settling into their new home. Even when filled with moving boxes this room is stunning, with its plentiful windows and dreamy built-in storage. It was easy to see a vision of how beautiful they would make this house. And they really have.

If only they were opening this as a business… imagine Iain providing the voice over for your house moves!

How will the villa measure up this year we wonder? Not long until we find out!