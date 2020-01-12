Drayton Beauchamp is a detached 4-bed thatched house in Buckinghamshire, which holds a certain amount of charm. The 17th Century grade-II listed home boasts a whole lot of history, some of which is very close to our own hearts.

The house was once featured on the pages of our very own beloved magazine, the July issue of Ideal Home back in 1949.

Inside Drayton Beauchamp

The quaint country house is believed to have been built back in 1620, making it of Jacobean origin.

A source from Fine & Country tells us, ‘the name Drayton Beauchamp is composed of two parts. The first part, Drayton, is believed to mean ‘place where timber is dragged’. The second part, Beauchamp, derives from a family of that name that historically owned property in the village.

The intriguing property has appeared in numerous TV productions, predominantly period dramas. Sources say,’ the house was once owned by the well-known conductor and composer Arthur Reynolds, responsible for such scores as “1066 and all that”.’

We’ve been exploring the archives of late, as this year marks Ideal Home’s 100th year. Here is Drayton Beauchamp gracing the pages of the Ideal Home pages, dating back to July 1949. We wrote back then, ‘a certain amount of internal work was necessary to floors, walls and ceilings before it became the attractive little home it is now.’

The living room

The living room, with it’s period features, hasn’t altered much since the days of 1949.

The ‘Old buildings, new homes’ house tour in the July issue of 1949.

The kitchen

The kitchen is crying out for modernisation. Well-worthy working around the country-classic AGA, that’s a dream in any kitchen.

Again the bathroom has potential, but requires some decorative alterations.

The house is currently on the market with agents Fine & Country via Zoopla, with an asking price of £1.35 million

Here’s the cover of the issue that featured the house as house tour.

Look out for more nostalgia as we continue to celebrate our centenary over the next few months.