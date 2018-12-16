These Christmas cleaning tips will make your home sparkle in time for Christmas Day

Some of us, one in ten in fact, admit this can often lead to a full 5 hour deep clean ensuring everything from the front door to the cupboard under the stairs is spotless. But if like the rest of us, you have a list as long as your arm and not a lot of time to do it in (food shop, wrapping last minute presents, prepping the turkey) here’s a few speed Christmas cleaning hacks and tips to take the stress out of Christmas hosting. You can thank us later.

1. Make a cleaning playlist

Upbeat music will keep you motivated and moving faster. We recommend a Mariah Carey number!

2. Use a lint roller

If you don’t have time to dust and polish your soft furnishings, try using a lint roller on upholstered interiors like lampshades and cushions. It works a treat.

3. Use microfiber cloths

This is the quickest way to clean the dust-off surfaces such as fireplaces, window sills and bookcases. Plus, they are cheap!

4. Buy a new door mat

It’s the first thing guests will notice and it will draw their eye to something new. After all, first impressions count.

5. Multi-purpose wipes

Keep them in key areas of the home (bathroom, kitchen) to do a quick clean around before the guests arrive, or once they make a mess.

6. Use dim lighting…

Or candles to hide certain areas (more cluttered) of the home, while highlighting focal points such as the Christmas tree. Lighting candles shortly before guests arrive will hide any lingering smells too.

7. Invest in a small cordless vacuum

A mini cordless vacuum cleaner makes cleaning up quick spills and household messes more convenient than ever. Designed to be kept on the worktop within easy reach, a handheld vacuum will make light work of pet hair and food spills.

