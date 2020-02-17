We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Think you need to spend a fortune to create a show stopping piece of furniture? Well, this DIY coat rack proves that all it takes is a little imagination and £12.

If you’ve recently had any work done to your home you’ll probably have a couple of pallets lying around. However, before flinging it in the skip why not follow this DIY fans lead and transform it into a rustic coat rack.

‘I love upcycling old things into something useful and beautiful,’ explains Samantha Turner who posted her creation on the DIY on a budget Facebook group. ‘I was wanting a coat rack for our newly decorated hallway but couldn’t find one big enough.’

A large wooden coat rack can easily set you back at least £40. However, Samantha managed to save herself a tidy sum by transforming an old pallet.

‘We had an old pallet in the shed so I decided I would have a go myself and see if I could create the coat rack I wanted,’ Samantha explains.

The gorgeous coat rack couldn’t be easier to make. Samantha began by pulling the pallet apart. ‘I cut 11 slats into different lengths and gave them a light sanding down.’

To give the coat rack a rustic appearance Samantha coated the slats in four different colour wood varnishes. Once the varnish has dried she fastened two pieces of timber to the wall to form the foundation of the coat rack.

‘I then screwed each individual slat randomly to the timber,’ explains Samantha.

Video Of The Week

For the finishing touch, she brought 11 wrought iron hooks from eBay and attached them to the wooden slats. The entire project cost just £12 for the hooks and wood varnish.

‘It was a simple and cost-effective way to create a bespoke item that is used everyday,’ says Samantha.

We couldn’t agree more. Styled against a whitewashed wall, the coat rack looks stylish and rustic.

You’d never believe it used to be a grubby old pallet!