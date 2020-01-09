You can never have too much storage in the kitchen, at least that’s what we think. But if you can’t face forking out a small fortune on storage solutions why not give this rustic DIY kitchen storage idea a go?

One crafty homeowner gave her kitchen a country style makeover for just £50 thanks to this DIY kitchen storage idea.

When Lucy Cook from Rugby posted her kitchen storage make over on the Extreme Budget DIY and life hacks Facebook group it quickly clocked up over 400 likes.

‘That’s an amazing transformation, well done you!’ commented one member.

‘Love the ladder and baskets,’ wrote another fan.

‘We brought a house in August last year and did not like the unused gas fire in the kitchen,’ Lucy explains. ‘Coming from the Peak District I wanted to keep the country style kitchen look.’

Lucy and her fiancé started the transformation with a trip to Wickes to pick up some timber to create some rustic-look shelves.

‘My grandma gave us an old wooden ladder which I dried out and sanded down to store all my vegetables on in as rustic away as possible,’ she adds.

The couple attached the ladder alongside the homemade shelves and bought mini crates and baskets from IKEA to create shelves. ‘We even reused the wire racking from an old veg storage trolley and attached them using wire C hooks or cable ties where they wouldn’t be seen,’ explains Lucy.

The couple finished the DIY transformation by covering the old gas fire with a white radiator cover they’d been given by a friend. A few glass jars, baskets and a pretty floral jug lend the finishing touches to the cosy country kitchen.

The entire makeover cost just under £50, and cleverly gave a new lease of life to objects that would have been destined for the skip.

If you have an old ladder or unused timber lying around the house will you be trying this DIY kitchen storage makeover?