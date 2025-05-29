The one tool all experts agree every DIYer needs to own – whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner

DIY is the perfect way to improve your home without having to spend a lot of money on calling in professionals – but to complete your DIY projects efficiently and to the best of your ability, you will need a little help from the right tools. And there is one essential tool every DIYer needs, according to experts.

I asked a few DIY and decorating experts what they consider the one DIY tool everybody needs – and all of them agreed that a cordless drill is the must-have. And that’s whether you’re a seasoned pro DIYer or a beginner looking to start with some easy DIY projects.

An at-home DIY station with colourful containers and a yellow DeWalt drill

The DeWalt DCD771C2 20V Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit, available at Amazon, comes highly recommended by DIY experts.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Alun Callender)

‘The tool I’d always recommend is a cordless drill – completely versatile and useful for so many areas of DIY,’ says Anna Moynihan, TaskHer co-founder.

But if you’re thinking that even the best drill is only good for drilling holes, you will soon be convinced otherwise by the experts – I, myself, now want to swap our drill for a cordless one. Not that I’ve never thought of it before, but somehow it now feels justified.

A portrait of Anna Moynihan, founder of TaskHer
Anna Moynihan

Anna is co-founder of TaskHer, a platform that enables homeowners to find, book, and pay tradeswomen online. TaskHer is currently live in London offering female heating & gas engineers, electricians, plumbers and decorators all bookable through the TaskHer platform. 

Why do you need this tool

As already mentioned, a cordless drill can do so much more than just drill holes – it’s useful for anything from IKEA hacks (or even just putting together flatpack furniture) to even painting.

‘It makes quick work of tasks that would be slow and exhausting by hand – flat-pack assembly is so much faster. Instead of using the Allen key that comes with your furniture, just add an Allen key bit to your drill and assemble it in half the time,’ Anna at TaskHer says.

Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's renovation specialist, adds to the list of cordless drill uses, ‘It can become your go-to for driving screws, assembling furniture, installing shelves, hanging drywall and even mixing paint or thinset with attachments.’

A green drill being used to drill a hole in a plank of wood to attach hooks to

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Essentially, it makes every DIY job a lot more effortless and much quicker.

‘It saves time and effort on almost any project. A cordless drill also gives you the freedom to work anywhere indoors, outdoors, in tight corners or on a ladder without needing an extension cord or access to an outlet. It dramatically speeds up tasks compared to manual screwdrivers or hand drills and reduces hand fatigue. This is especially important in large or repetitive jobs,’ Violeta says.

A set of plates being drilled with a red drill to hang on the wall

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Top recommended picks

Each one of the experts had their go-to cordless drill they’d recommend. So I’m going to let them explain why these are their favourites.

Bosch IXO 7 - Basic Cordless ScrewdriverBudget

Bosch
IXO 7 Basic Cordless Screwdriver

'I always recommend the Bosch IXO; it's compact, lightweight, and has more than enough power for everyday jobs,' says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. 'This little tool can truly transform your DIY experience at home.'

Makita Combi Drill LXT ®DHP482Mid-level

Makita
LXT DHP482 Combi Drill

'It’s easy enough for a beginner to use safely, but powerful and durable enough for pros. The battery life is good, and it’s light and easy to hold,' Anna at TaskHer explains.

Milwaukee M18 FUEL 1 2inch Drill DriverPro
Milwaukee
M18 Fuel 1/2" Drill Driver

'This drill consistently ranks at the top in various tests and reviews because of its exceptional performance and durability. It's equipped with a robust battery system that allows extended use without frequent recharging. It's an excellent investment for people planning to undertake extensive DIY projects or professional tasks,' Violeta at Fantastic Handyman says.

The effectiveness of a cordless drill is indisputable. So only one question remains – which one are you going to be adding to your basket?

