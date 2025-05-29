The one tool all experts agree every DIYer needs to own – whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner
So best to make sure it’s in your tool box…
DIY is the perfect way to improve your home without having to spend a lot of money on calling in professionals – but to complete your DIY projects efficiently and to the best of your ability, you will need a little help from the right tools. And there is one essential tool every DIYer needs, according to experts.
I asked a few DIY and decorating experts what they consider the one DIY tool everybody needs – and all of them agreed that a cordless drill is the must-have. And that’s whether you’re a seasoned pro DIYer or a beginner looking to start with some easy DIY projects.
‘The tool I’d always recommend is a cordless drill – completely versatile and useful for so many areas of DIY,’ says Anna Moynihan, TaskHer co-founder.
But if you’re thinking that even the best drill is only good for drilling holes, you will soon be convinced otherwise by the experts – I, myself, now want to swap our drill for a cordless one. Not that I’ve never thought of it before, but somehow it now feels justified.
Anna is co-founder of TaskHer, a platform that enables homeowners to find, book, and pay tradeswomen online. TaskHer is currently live in London offering female heating & gas engineers, electricians, plumbers and decorators all bookable through the TaskHer platform.
Why do you need this tool
As already mentioned, a cordless drill can do so much more than just drill holes – it’s useful for anything from IKEA hacks (or even just putting together flatpack furniture) to even painting.
‘It makes quick work of tasks that would be slow and exhausting by hand – flat-pack assembly is so much faster. Instead of using the Allen key that comes with your furniture, just add an Allen key bit to your drill and assemble it in half the time,’ Anna at TaskHer says.
Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's renovation specialist, adds to the list of cordless drill uses, ‘It can become your go-to for driving screws, assembling furniture, installing shelves, hanging drywall and even mixing paint or thinset with attachments.’
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Essentially, it makes every DIY job a lot more effortless and much quicker.
‘It saves time and effort on almost any project. A cordless drill also gives you the freedom to work anywhere indoors, outdoors, in tight corners or on a ladder without needing an extension cord or access to an outlet. It dramatically speeds up tasks compared to manual screwdrivers or hand drills and reduces hand fatigue. This is especially important in large or repetitive jobs,’ Violeta says.
Top recommended picks
Each one of the experts had their go-to cordless drill they’d recommend. So I’m going to let them explain why these are their favourites.
Budget
'I always recommend the Bosch IXO; it's compact, lightweight, and has more than enough power for everyday jobs,' says Sienna Brooks, Flitch interior stylist. 'This little tool can truly transform your DIY experience at home.'
Mid-level
'It’s easy enough for a beginner to use safely, but powerful and durable enough for pros. The battery life is good, and it’s light and easy to hold,' Anna at TaskHer explains.
Pro
'This drill consistently ranks at the top in various tests and reviews because of its exceptional performance and durability. It's equipped with a robust battery system that allows extended use without frequent recharging. It's an excellent investment for people planning to undertake extensive DIY projects or professional tasks,' Violeta at Fantastic Handyman says.
The effectiveness of a cordless drill is indisputable. So only one question remains – which one are you going to be adding to your basket?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
If you thought this luxe-looking garden sofa from Tesco was twice the price it is, I wouldn't blame you
Stylish, unique and under £300
-
7 types of mulch every gardener should know about – experts reveal how to use them in your garden to control weeds and reduce how often you water your plants
There are many benefits to mulching, but it all depends on the type of mulch you use for the job...
-
Aldi is selling a £15 alternative for Gordon Ramsay's favourite £100 HexClad pans - they're also metal utensil safe
If you want that stainless steel chef's look without the price-tag, these Aldi alternatives might do the job
-
I ditched my ironing board for this clever Joseph Joseph mat – and it’s perfect for small homes
This £35 mat is a gamechanger for ironing and steaming alike
-
Aldi’s best-selling pet cooling range is back for summer – these are the buys I’m snapping up for my dog
Your pets will love you even more if you invest in this clever range
-
IKEA’s new ‘floating’ storage trolley nails classic Scandi-style - I think this clever feature will give it cult status
IKEA's new design is almost too pretty to be a storage trolley
-
5 IKEA BESTA hacks that will transform your basic storage cabinets into stylish pieces with a high-end look
Not sure what to do with your BESTA storage cabinets? These hacks will give you plenty of inspiration to work with
-
Aldi is releasing a budget alternative to the cult Joseph Joseph washing up bowl – it’s just £4.99
The Joseph Joseph washing up bowl is an Ideal Home favourite - now we can't wait to try Aldi's alternative
-
I just bought my first home, and this £10 buy was the very first thing I bought for it to make it feel warmer and secure
If I did it all again, this would still be my very first buy
-
It’s normally impossible to find a Dyson vacuum for under £250 — but QVC has slashed the price of their bestselling models for a limited time
Run don’t walk to pick up the brand’s bestselling model for under £230 before it sells out
-
Catherine Zeta-Jones has revealed the cleaning product she swears by to keep her home fresh - and it’s just £8 on Amazon
'I use it on my counters. I use it on my walls. I use it on my doors. When I smell it, I know my house is clean.'