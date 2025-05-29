DIY is the perfect way to improve your home without having to spend a lot of money on calling in professionals – but to complete your DIY projects efficiently and to the best of your ability, you will need a little help from the right tools. And there is one essential tool every DIYer needs, according to experts.

I asked a few DIY and decorating experts what they consider the one DIY tool everybody needs – and all of them agreed that a cordless drill is the must-have. And that’s whether you’re a seasoned pro DIYer or a beginner looking to start with some easy DIY projects.

‘The tool I’d always recommend is a cordless drill – completely versatile and useful for so many areas of DIY,’ says Anna Moynihan, TaskHer co-founder.

But if you’re thinking that even the best drill is only good for drilling holes, you will soon be convinced otherwise by the experts – I, myself, now want to swap our drill for a cordless one. Not that I’ve never thought of it before, but somehow it now feels justified.

Why do you need this tool

As already mentioned, a cordless drill can do so much more than just drill holes – it’s useful for anything from IKEA hacks (or even just putting together flatpack furniture) to even painting.

‘It makes quick work of tasks that would be slow and exhausting by hand – flat-pack assembly is so much faster. Instead of using the Allen key that comes with your furniture, just add an Allen key bit to your drill and assemble it in half the time,’ Anna at TaskHer says.

Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's renovation specialist, adds to the list of cordless drill uses, ‘It can become your go-to for driving screws, assembling furniture, installing shelves, hanging drywall and even mixing paint or thinset with attachments.’

Essentially, it makes every DIY job a lot more effortless and much quicker.

‘It saves time and effort on almost any project. A cordless drill also gives you the freedom to work anywhere indoors, outdoors, in tight corners or on a ladder without needing an extension cord or access to an outlet. It dramatically speeds up tasks compared to manual screwdrivers or hand drills and reduces hand fatigue. This is especially important in large or repetitive jobs,’ Violeta says.

