Looking for a way to add the wow factor to your bedroom decor? Take a leaf out of Tracey Perry’s book. The visual display assistant from Derbyshire, has totally transformed her master bedroom with a panelled feature wall.

She managed to create this dreamy new decor on a budget too! Sourcing furniture from Facebook Marketplace, accessories from budget brands such as Lidl and Poundland and even built the panelled featured wall herself.

Her savvy shopping and DIY skills combined have allowed her to create the master bedroom of her dreams, without overspending.

Tracey revealed to Latest Deals, ‘We bought our house literally just before lockdown. We got the keys Friday 28th February and officially moved in Monday 2nd March.’ Wisely Tracey used her time in lockdown time to start redecorating.

‘I’m always looking on Pinterest and Instagram for new home ideas and inspiration’ she reveals. ‘I loved the batten back wall feature wall ideas. There are so many different styles to choose from.

‘Having a visual display background I knew I could create this for the master bedroom.’

Tracey’s DIY Panelled feature wall

First up she used frog tape to mark out the wall, to get a rough idea of spacing for the look she wanted from the panelled wall. Once in place she contacted the local wood yard to source all the timber. Explaining, ‘I used 5×1 timber for the horizontal planks and drilled, screwed and used no nails glue to attach it to the wall. I used 2×1 timber for the vertical and just used no nails for this too.’

Adding, ‘Also, I knew I wanted a shelf to run along the top so I could add pictures, plants and artefacts. I had some shelves that I’d previously purchased from B&M and just cut them to length to create a look that was the full length of the wall.’

After corking any gaps, she then painted the new wall in Frenchic Alfresco Dazzle Me, ‘to give a classic brightness to the room’ Tracey explains.

‘It cost £53 for the timber, £7 for the no nails glue and £17.95 for the paint’, so all under £78 in total to create her DIY panelled feature wall.

Bedroom makeover complete

With her stylist eye Tracey added chic looking accessories and furniture from a mix of high street brands and local selling sites, costing around £390.

She details, ‘The faux rug was £6.99 from Lidl, the potted cactus from Poundland was £1, the cushion cover was from H&M for £19.99. The fake plants were from IKEA for £7 each and the throw was from IKEA for £25’.

‘I got the Kate Moss picture from TK Maxx for £19.99 (which we now want immediately!). The zebra trinket dish was from Poundland for £1, the Audrey print from ebay for £2.40. The hanging plant from Matalan for £10 and the pampas from an ebay.’

“I then sourced other items from Facebook Marketplace: the pine drawers cost £100, the pouffe cost £30 and the ladder cost £20.”

Tracey is over the moon with the transformation of the room, and rightly so.