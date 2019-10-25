Never underestimate the power of paint, especially when it comes to refreshing kitchen cabinets. Newly painted kitchen cabinets can give the whole look and feel of the room a totally refresh. Below is a shining example of how, for very little budget you can transform a kitchen with furniture paint.

Completely changing the colour with little expense the whole scheme can feel brand new.

Kitchen before

As seen on the Frenchic Furniture Paint Facebook page, one fan has totally transformed their kitchen with a simple splash of paint.

Frenchic shared the pictures, saying, ‘Michelle loved painting her kitchen in ‘City Slicker’ and ‘Dusky Blush’ from our Al Fresco Range. Al Fresco is our inside/outside paint ~ totally weatherproof outside and wipeable inside with a hard as nails finish! Oh and no brush marks as it’s self levelling with no primer nor sealant required either! Chalk paint innovation in a can!’.

Paint can freshen up kitchen cabinets and perk up even the oldest of worktops, by way of distracting the eye. Giving the space a brand new look, proving you needn’t spend thousands of pounds on an entirely new kitchen.

As was the case of Michelle’s kitchen that was in fabulous condition, just simply in need of modernisation.

Kitchen after

What a difference. The combination of soft grey and blush pink have created a heavenly kitchen scheme – perfect for its country-style character.

Frenchic’s Al Fresco range is specifically developed to protect outdoor furniture, meaning it’s hard wearing and waterproof properties make it ideal for use in kitchens.

Frenchic’s Al Fresco range is available from £6.95 for 150ml; £17.95 for 750ml. Directly from Frenchic Furniture Paint and independent stockists nationwide.

As with all Frenchic paint, the Al Fresco colours are EN-71:3 certified making them child and pet-safe. With a range of 15 permanent colours and 4 limited edition, there’s a shade for all.

Could you kitchen do with a splash of new colour?