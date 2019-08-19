Is your kitchen in need of a total transformation? But you’re worried about the cost involved in doing so? Well fear not, as one budget-savvy couple show us just how impressive a kitchen makeover on a budget can be.

Jodie and Josh, from the Midlands, moved into their new home last November. They immediately wanted to add their own personal touch to it, deciding to revamp the kitchen first.

In most circumstances, a kitchen transformation can be one of the most costly jobs to undertake, but not in this case. They’ve made an £80 kitchen makeover look like an £8,000 one!

How to do a kitchen makeover on a budget

Before

Speaking about the decision to tackle this room as a DIY project, Jodie explains, ‘We can’t afford a new kitchen yet, as we’d like an extension in the near future. So we decided to go to B&Q to have a look what we could get on a budget.’

‘We bought the own-brand Goodhome multi-surface paint in the shade Hamilton (satin). We then bought B&Q’s Colours white wood primer, along with paintbrushes, gloss rollers and Rust-oleum rose gold metallic spray paint.’

The couple started by removing the cupboard doors and handles, then took them outside and roughed up the surfaces with a sander. Jodie says, ‘We cleaned all the units and doors with Elbow Grease. Then applied masking tape to the areas we didn’t want the paint to touch.’

Once everything was in place, they primed the doors and outside of cupboards – using a paint brush for the awkward parts, and a gloss roller for the rest. Jodie adding, ‘once they had dried we lightly sanded them down again, to get a smooth finish. We left them overnight and started again the next morning on the paint.’

Using the same process, a paint brush on the awkward areas and a gloss roller on the rest, the cupboards and doors were given two coats of the on-trend grey paint.

The door handles were later spray-painted in the metallic finish.

After

Once all the components were thoroughly dry, the pair fixed the doors and handles back on, re-siliconing the doors where necessary. Job done, and we think you’ll agree what a great job it is!

‘To do this cost us just over £80! So not much but it’s made a massive difference to our home!’ exclaims a proud Jodie.

