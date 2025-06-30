Transforming your kitchen can be a costly process, and so it's worthwhile knowing how to renovate your kitchen on a budget to get the look you want without breaking the bank.

There are lots of ways to renovate on a budget, but with the kitchen often considered the heart of the home, getting the renovation process right in this space is key to make your home better suit your needs, and hopefully boost it's value too.

If you've got a small pot with which to renovate the hub of your home, then you'll want to make sure it stretches as far as possible. As well as sharing my own personal experience from my own budget kitchen renovation, I've also asked the experts to share their wisdom too.

1. Set a clear budget

Before you start, it's crucial that you know how much you have to spend on renovating your kitchen. Whether you are using your savings or borrowing money, a clear idea of how much you have in the pot will help you plan what you can afford to do from the outset, and avoid any disappointment.

Out of that budget, make sure you hold some back as a contingency fund (about 15-20% is a good idea) so that you're whole project doesn't grind to a stop if there is an unforeseen issue that crops up.

Managing your budget will be an ongoing process so keeping track of all your expenses is essential. Make sure to include materials and appliances, lighting, heating and plumbing costs as well as finishing touches like handles. On top of that, factor in any labour costs, and depending on the scope of your kitchen renovation, any building control application costs too.

2. Prioritise your needs over wants

In order to focus your budget, it's worthwhile coming up with two lists — one of non-negotiable must-haves and one of like-to-haves.

Then you can get quotes to see how much your must-haves will cost, and then see how far your budget will stretch for your like-to-haves.

3. Avoid changing the existing layout

If you want to renovate your kitchen on a budget, it's best to keep any layout changes, especially involving your sink and appliances, to a minimum.

Helen Lord, founder of Rehome.co.uk says: 'When you’re renovating a kitchen on a budget, a key consideration is whether to keep the same layout. Moving plumbing, electrics or gas points can quickly eat into your funds, so reworking the configuration to keep your sink, and ovens etc in their original position is usually the most cost-effective route. '

4. Work with what you have

When it comes to a new kitchen, a huge chunk of your budget will be taken up by the cupboards and cabinets. So have a think about whether you need to replace these entirely, or whether you can adopt a more cost-effective approach.

Phil Spencer, property expert and founder of the property advice website Move iQ, says: 'Buying new units can set you back anything from a couple of thousand pounds for a budget range, to well into five figures for a luxury or premium kitchen.

'So a key way to renovate your kitchen on a budget is to work with what you have. You may be able to give your existing cabinets a complete makeover just by changing the doors or handles.'

For those on even the tightest budgets, painting your kitchen cabinets with a fresh coat of paint can transform the space.

Similarly, if there is nothing wrong with your sink, you could save some money by just replacing the tap instead to give it a fresh new look.

5. Be selective about which trends you adopt

While the latest kitchen trends might have sparked your desire to renovate the space, it's important you carefully consider any changes you want to incorporate into the space.

If you're worried a trend won't stand the test of time, only incorporate it in things that are relatively easy to change, like any soft furnishings, window treatments or accessories.

For the things that are the crux of your kitchen, like your cabinets and worktops, it's best to stick to what you are certain you will still like in five years' time.

If you're not sure, then heed the advice of this serial kitchen renovator and the trends she regrets falling for.

6. Embrace open shelving

If you find yourself debating open shelving vs wall cabinets, then there's a clear winner if you're wanting to stick to a tight budget.

Open shelving instead of cabinets is not only a fraction of the price, but also makes the room feel bigger (which will be ideal if your renovation budget doesn't stretch to planning a kitchen extension).

7. Buy second hand, ex display or offcuts

Buying everything brand new for your kitchen renovation is a sure fire way to send your costs spiralling, but being savvy and hunting out ways to get what you want for less will help your budget go further.

You could save some serious cash by buying a secondhand kitchen or opting for an ex-display kitchen. And if you have a small kitchen, you could consider offcuts when it comes to flooring and worktops to reduce costs further.

8. Know where to spend and where to save

If you're worried you may have to compromise on quality if you want to stick to a budget, the good news is, it's all about knowing where you can make savings and where it's worth paying a little extra.

Will Frankling, co-founder of Kitchen Makeovers, says: 'The secret is to spend where it counts – and don’t be afraid to scale back in areas that are more about looks than function.'

For example, you could save on tiles by using peel and stick splashbacks that last or choose vinyl flooring with a natural stone effect instead of opting for a real stone.

But for worktops that will see a lot of use, it's worth paying a little bit more to dodge kitchen surfaces that don't last and get something that is durable and hardwearing instead. Similarly, paying a little bit more on your kitchen lighting ideas can give your whole kitchen a high-end look, even if, overall, you did it on a tight budget.

9. Buy worktops separately from your kitchen units

While you can buy your worktops from the same place you get your kitchen cabinets, you might find that you actually end up paying more than if you used a third party who can supply and fit the worktops for you.

Ask for a cost breakdown from both your kitchen supplier and the worktop supplier and shop around to make sure you're not paying more than you need to. Make a note of any specifications so you can be sure you are comparing like for like, and get samples.

10. Sell your old kitchen

If you are opting for a new kitchen as part of your renovation, you can give your budget a boost by selling your old kitchen and putting the money towards the new one.

You could sell it yourself through Facebook Marketplace, Gumtree or eBay. Another option is to go through sites like Rehome.co.uk or The Used Kitchen Company.

Bear in mind that, in order to get the most money for your old units, you'll need to be careful when removing them from your existing kitchen. If you are using a professional to rip the kitchen out, this may take them longer which means you'll pay more in labour.

11. DIY what you can

Getting stuck in and doing stuff yourself is a key way to keep your costs under control when renovating your kitchen.

This might include ripping out the old kitchen, building the new cabinets, laying your own flooring or tackling the tiling yourself. Even if you aren't a handy DIYer, even just taking on any decoration towards the end of the project can help ease the pressure on your budget.

You could also save a bit of money by sourcing your own kitchen fitter rather than paying for that through your kitchen provider.

13. Avoid false economies

When your kitchen renovation budget is tight, it's all to easy to take on more than you can chew in terms of DIY. But this can be a slippery slope.

Doing tasks that fall outside of your skillset may mean mistakes are made that you then need to pay a professional to come and fix. And depending on the error, this could be more expensive than paying a pro to do it in the first place.

This can also apply to buying cheap stuff that doesn't stack up in terms of durability, and may need replacing sooner rather than later.

14. Don't buy taps, sinks or handles from where you buy your kitchen

It might feel really convenient to buy cupboard handles, taps and even sinks from the same place you're buying your new kitchen, but you will usually find that these items will add to your new kitchen costs as they are usually much more expensive that way that if you went and sourced them yourself.

Make sure you do your research and compare the price from your kitchen supplier with other retailers to get the best deal.

15. Take advantages of sales

If you are planning on an entire new kitchen or just replacing some or all of your appliances during your kitchen renovation, then it pays to be strategic about when you buy them.

Some kitchen suppliers might seem like they always have a sale on, but January can often be a good time to buy as retailers try to entice customers in the post-Christmas lull. Keeping an eye out for sales such as Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day can help you re-kit your kitchen with new appliances for a fraction of the price too.

16. Source your own kitchen fitter

You could make additional savings by finding a carpenter to fit your kitchen cupboards, doors and worktops, instead of using your kitchen supplier's own installers. Ask your kitchen supplier how much they charge for installation before you commit so you have time to compare quotes.

Make sure you get at least three quotes (and quotes rather than estimates) so you can be sure you are comparing like for like. Ask to speak to previous clients and see examples of their work too.

And remember, if a quote seems too good to be true, it usually is.

If you are still in need of inspiration, these budget kitchen ideas will help get those creative juices flowing.