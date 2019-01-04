Painted kitchen ideas

Traditional or modern, painted cabinetry offers a versatile way to add individuality to your kitchen

A painted kitchen is a practical choice. Thanks to their durable finish, they rarely show scratches and other signs of daily wear and tear. Available in matt, satin and gloss finishes, it’s also a versatile option. It’s soft finish makes it ideally suited to traditional cabinetry, but painted units will also sit happily in a modern design.

When it comes to using colour in the kitchen, the temptation is to play it safe with neutrals – after all, a new scheme is a big investment and you want it to last for many years without looking dated. But vibrant hues will add warmth and personality to a room, especially if your kitchen is part of a larger living space, and you intend to spend a lot of time there.

One of the most appealing and varied finishes for kitchen cabinetry, paint lends itself to both the classic looks of the traditional kitchen and to crisply modern linear designs. The advantage is in its almost limitless choice of colours, allowing you free rein to express yourself, whether your home is period or contemporary, country or urban. And you can always re-paint if you want a change or update in the future.

1. Use paint to create a welcoming vibe

Colour up kitchen shelves and cabinetry. Vibrant hues will add warmth and personality to a room, especially if your kitchen is part of a larger living space, and you intend to spend a lot of time there. Don’t be afraid to include daring accessories in a variety of soft colours and pattern for added wow factor.

2. Take a look at the new nautical

Heritage blue offers a regal tone in a kitchen, and is also a warmer (yet still timeless) alternative to white, black or grey cabinetry. Navy blue commands attention, which is why it is best to let this shade shine without too much distraction elsewhere.

3. Paint your chairs in candy colours

Play with paint to create a totally unique scheme. Give your kitchen a shot of colour by painting your chairs in your favourite hues – you could even mix and match different tones for a fun and lively look. Keep colours fairly low key elsewhere in the room, with pale stone flooring and wooden cabinetry.

4. Add colour without having to completely change your scheme

Painting the pantry doors in a striking yellow will provide instant gratification on a gloomy day. Using white allows an interior to reveal itself and you can always add colour later on. Highlight the vibrancy of the yellow with accessories in a similar colourway.

5. Be inspired by trends

Grey is still very much the neutral of the moment. It looks smart and crisp paired with white, but can still benefit from a little extra colour with accessories. In this kitchen, coloured cabinetry doors provide a point of interest.

6. Create impact by painting an island unit

This huge, light filled kitchen has been anchored by an impressive charcoal grey central island. The extra-large structure gives the classic shaker kitchen cabinetry a defining contemporary edge with the use of defining colour.

7. Stand out with vibrant chairs

Add warmth to your kitchen decorating scheme with splashes of gem colour. Solid blocks of striking colour can emphasise the freestanding design of furniture and accessories. The bar stools here have been painted in a rich blue shade to add a vibrant punch of colour to the muted tones elsewhere. This break in the colour scheme helps to highlight the eating area as a distinct space.

8. Create a statement feature wall

A large, light-filled kitchen often benefits from strong colour because it adds definition and interest and helps prevent the space looking bland. A wall of floor-to-ceiling cupboards creates a good source of storage and the teal doors introduce a solid pop of colour to the space. The cool whites of the ceiling, walls, floor and worktops are warmed by the inclusion of a natural-finish wood table and stools.

9. Paint in your perfect shade

If you have a favourite colour, don’t be afraid to use it all over your kitchen. Here, a pale grey shade works well across all the storage and housing units because it’s paired with neutral flooring and white walls to really open up the space. The warm wood table and coloured chairs add interest in the centre of the room.

Whether you choose a bold all-over shades or just a few bright highlights for your painted kitchen, bringing colour into the kitchen will raise everyone’s spirits and create a welcoming space where you’ll want to spend time and gather with family and friends.