A front door can have a huge impact on a house, making it look more expensive in an instant. That is just what this savvy homeowner did with this green front door makeover.

Seen something online and fallen head over heels for it, only to then notice the price tag? We’ve all been there. However, when Charlotte Greedy, mum-of-two fell for an £820 sage green door online, rather than admitting defeat she decided to recreate it herself.

‘I saw a sage green door I loved on a website for £850 without fitting, and I thought “Nah, I’m going to paint my own door,” as there was nothing wrong with it. It just needed a bit of jazzing up.’ Charlotte told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk.

Charlotte bought a DIY favourite, Frenchic paint in Wise Old Sage for £17.99 to update her plain old white front door. She also picked up some white masonry paint from B&Q to tidy up the front doorstep and walls around the door, a cheap sanding block and some frog tape.

‘I cleaned the door, lightly sanded it, then frog taped around the handle and letterbox,’ explains Charlotte. ‘I did four light coats and left each coat to dry for a minimum of two hours.’

‘The hardest bit was actually frog taping – I don’t have much patience so that was a nightmare for me,’ she confesses.

Charlotte finished off the door with a lion head door knocker that she found on Amazon for £14.99. Her new door provided the perfect backdrop for the new Autumn doorscaping trend with a stunning autumnal wreath and plant pot.

‘In total, the door paint and door knocker cost me under £30, so I now have a brand new door for under £30!’

‘I absolutely love it – I’m super chuffed with how it’s turned out,’ Charlotte adds.

It just goes to show what you can achieve with a little elbow grease and paint.