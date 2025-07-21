The quick hack design experts always use to instantly make a kitchen look more high-end – and you can do it for under £5

Achieving the high-end kitchen look doesn't always have to break the budget – or require a complete renovation. Simply updating your drawer pulls and handles on you kitchen cabinetry can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your space – plus it can cost as little as £5.

This is one of our favourite budget kitchen ideas taken straight from the interior designers, who often use this technique to elevate a kitchen.

‘Swapping out your hardware is one of the most impactful yet accessible ways to refresh a kitchen and is often our go-to for a low budget transformation,’ says Eloise Pfeiffer, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design.

‘Replacing drawer pulls and handles can completely shift the tone of cabinetry, bringing in a more contemporary feel, softening an overall look, or even nodding to a different era.'

'From elevating contemporary flat panel doors to refining a classic shaker style, updated hardware offers instant elevation without the need for major kitchen renovations.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Choosing the right style

Updating hardware is a great budget decorating idea – depending on the size of your kitchen, you could update all the handles for less than £5. These cup pulls from Amazon cost just £4.88 for 16 handles and are available in three finishes.

The secret to success lies in choosing the right design for your kitchen design – which can be harder than it sounds.

'Stylistically, factor in the aesthetic of the rest of the room,' advises Oscar Roberts from luxury door hardware brandTurnstyle Design. 'A rustic shaker kitchen is more likely to be complemented by beautifully smooth leathers or antiqued metals, whereas more modern kitchens might better suit chrome silvers or shades of black.'

'Pay attention to other metals within the space, the sinks, taps and lights, for instance, to ensure you’re creating a cohesive look,'

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

You also need to decide whether to go with knobs or handles on your kitchen cabinets.

'Cabinet pulls (also known as handles or drawer pulls) offer a larger grip and work well on heavier drawers and wide cupboards. They're ideal for classic or Shaker-style kitchens,' explains Nigel Palmer from kitchen and bathroom fixtures brand House of Rohl.

'Cabinet knobs are typically smaller and can provide a more traditional or minimal aesthetic. They’re great for upper cabinets, cupboards or where space is limited.'

'Often, a mix of both works beautifully – use pulls for drawers and knobs for doors to strike the perfect balance of form and function.'

Handles for traditional kitchens

Brushed Brass Cup Handle £2.28 at Amazon UK Cup handles are timeless and will instantly make a budget kitchen look more high-end. Carlisle Satin Brass Knurled Pull Handle £13 at Wickes The knurled central sections elevate these handles beyond basic smooth pulls and look more expensive than they are. Crawford Knob Handle in Gold £23 at Wickes With an Art Deco look, this handle would sit well in a wide range of kitchen styles.

Handles for modern kitchens

Leather Handles in Cognac £26.95 at Amazon UK Leather handles are a great way to introduce more texture into a kitchen. These can be installed as handles or folded in half and used as pulls Vida Brushed Nickel Square Edge Profile Handle £16 at Wickes Perfect for minimalist kitchens, these pulls are practically invisible when installed at the top or side of the doors. D-Shape Drawer in Black £22.99 at Amazon UK Black hardware always makes a statement and has a more feel.

Handles for country kitchens

Sourcingmap Label Holder Pull Handles £9.99 at Amazon UK Channelling vintage charm, these pulls have space for a label card making them perfect for pantry cupboards Decoranddecor Verna Drawer Knobs in Antique Brass £3.99 at Amazon UK Antique brass bring instant heritage charm. These are really tactile and will definitely catch the eye. Porcelain Crackle D-Bar Cabinet Pull Handle £3.55 at ironmongerydirect.co.uk A natural partner to a country or vintage kitchen, these crackle pulls are a feature in their own right.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How to care for kitchen handles and pulls

Keeping your handles in good condition is also a vital part of achieving the high-end look, and different materials require different maintenance.

Most affordable metal designs can be cleaned with a damp cloth and a squirt of surface spray. However, be cautious with more high-end metals.

For brass, bronze and copper, wipe with a wet sponge, adding mild detergent if needed, then dry to prevent water staining. It is worth noting that unlacquered or ‘living’ finishes will develop a patina over time – if this is not desired, opt for a lacquered finish.

Leather handles require a different care package. Clean as above, letting them dry naturally before treating with a leather wax, available on Amazon to prevent it drying out. Be careful cooking with oils, as these stains will be harder to remove.

How to replace kitchen drawer pulls and handles

(Image credit: Armac Martin)

Replacing kitchen drawer pulls and handles is an easy DIY project. In most cases, all that is required is unscrewing one handle and screwing in a new design. However, this does limit your choices of styles as you'll need to retain the same configuration of screws and holes – double check measurements before purchasing.

However, if you want to completely change the pulls for handles (or vice versa), it is possible, but it will take more time.

To do this, remove the existing handles, fill in the existing holes, try Ronseals wood filler from B&Q, then allow to dry and then sand back. Once dry, repaint the cabinet – either in the same colour to try a new kitchen colour. You can then drill pilot holes for the new handles before screwing them in place.

So there we have it – a quick weekend project could completely change the look of your cooking space!