4 shed paint colours that will boost the value of your home and look appealing to buyers, according to experts

There’s no denying that a beautifully maintained garden is vital if you’re looking to improve the value of your home. And it seems every last detail counts, as experts have revealed the colours to paint your shed if you’re looking to improve a property's value.

It may not be something that has occurred to you before, but your shed paint ideas, as well as how maintained your garden is as a whole, can signal to a buyer that property is well-loved and well-looked after, making it a more appealing investment.

Of all the garden features that can boost your home’s value, giving your shed a fresh lick of paint is an easy start. So, without further ado, these are the four paint colours experts say will boost your home’s value.

1. Sage green

(Image credit: The Posh Shed Company)

Sage green is the UK’s favourite shed colour according to new research by The Posh Shed Company. This sophisticated green is also one of the garden fence colours that will add value to your home, largely as the colour harmonises with the colours of your garden.

‘Sage green is one of the safest and most attractive choices,' says David Breare, property and lettings expert at Canonbury Management.

'It sits effortlessly within garden environments and helps the shed blend into the background rather than dominating the space. That kind of subtlety is appealing to potential buyers,’ says

2. Charcoal

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

A rich charcoal paint shade can also give your garden a sophisticated look. It’s a confident choice, but one that will make the greens in your garden pop.

‘Darker colours such as charcoal or deep green can make the structure feel more solid and established, especially in mature gardens with dense planting,’ says Thomas Oldham, Co-Founder at UK Construction Blog.

3. Blue

(Image credit: Future PLC/ James French)

It may sound a little surprising, but a pop of blue on your shed can create a pretty contrast within your garden. Already this year, the powder blue trend has shown a shift towards fresh, airy shades, while a classic navy can have a more dramatic effect.

‘Smokey or dusky blues are great if you want a hint of colour without going too bold,' explains David. 'They add a calming, almost coastal quality to a garden, which buyers often associate with well-being and outdoor relaxation.'

And if you need a recommendation, Becky Rackstraw, Director at Protek, recommends ‘Protek Royal Exterior in Warm ‘Mariner Blu’, which will 'add a bold statement and attract design-minded future buyers.’

4. Brown

(Image credit: Alamy)

Soft, neutral browns are a classic choice for good reason. Neutral colour schemes, especially in your garden, can signal to buyers that the space is well-kept and looked after.

Anna Hill, colour consultant for Fenwick & Tilbrook recommends: ‘earthy browns like Conker or Mudlark, and mid-neutrals such as Witham Silt or Beau Geste. These shades help create a cohesive garden scheme that feels soft, natural, and inviting, rather than making the shed stand out as an eyesore.’

