How to make sure you’re killing germs when washing clothes

We know the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus is by washing our hands and disinfecting household surfaces regularly – but what about when it comes to washing clothes?

Due to the fact that coronavirus is a new disease, little research has been done into how long it lives on materials, such as clothing.

How to kill germs when washing clothes

Despite the little that’s known about the virus, there are still a number of measures which can be taken to kill germs. Importantly on everyday items such as clothes, towels, sportswear and more.

1. Use hot washes – but not always the hottest

Susan Fermor, a spokesperson for cleaning and laundry company Dr. Beckmann, says that while it’s important to wash clothing on a hot setting to kill germs, extremely hot temperatures aren’t always necessary. Not to mention, higher temperature washes are more harmful to the environment.

Susan exclusively tells Ideal Home, ‘There’s a common misconception that people should wash clothes on the hottest possible setting to kill bacteria, but it’s unnecessary. Tests have proven that washing your clothes at 60°C, with a good detergent, is perfectly adequate.’

2. Always check the label

Of course, it’s important to check labels to see if certain clothes can be washed at 60°C. Otherwise you risk cause damage.

Susan says, ‘Just make sure that you check all garments are suitable to be washed at this temperature before putting them in the washing machine. Take care not to ruin your clothes by boil-washing.’

‘For clothes that can’t be washed at 60-degrees in a washing machine, our advice is to wash at the highest temperature possible without ruining clothing or laundry items. Check guidance on the label of each item to be washed and it’s important to use a good laundry detergent.’

3. Don’t let the laundry basket pile up

Susan also doesn’t recommend leaving clothes to pile up over time — instead she advises more regular washes, so bacteria is killed quicker.

She adds, ‘Most people leave clothes and household items until a pile has built up before washing and there’s also a tendency for people to wash at 40°C on a quick wash cycle — which we don’t recommend. Under current circumstances, we would recommend that you do 60°C washes, more regularly, as soon as clothes have been worn.’

4. Add a cleanser to the wash

Cleaning influencer Harriet Knock, who runs the account @making_ahouse_ahome, advises adding certain products, to ensure all bacteria is killed.

Harriet tells Ideal Home, ‘I think the best way to ensure this is to use an additive in your washing, such as laundry cleanser. It’s has been designed to kill 99.9 per cent bacteria even at low temperatures so using it brings me reassurance.’

5. Use sprays on outerwear

Outwear can often get neglected when it comes to washing, which is concerning considering it’s something most of us wear every single day. Harriet says that it’s important to wash outwear garments, such as coats, scarves, hats and gloves, regularly – to keep them as clean as possible

She adds, ‘These are the items we tend to forget about but are probably coming into contact with the most germs when we are out and about.’

For items which are dry-clean only, there’s another way to keep them fresh. Harriet adds, ‘You can use a spray on your coats and outer-wear to help kill bacteria, such as Dettol Spray & Wear.’

We’re off to pop the washing machine on.