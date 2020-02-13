Is this the one thing missing in your bathroom? IKEA puts us in the picture!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

IKEA shares a fine example of how displaying pictures in the bathroom can totally transform the space.

Our bathrooms are one of the most personal rooms in our homes, but often we fail to dress them accordingly. Perhaps thinking of practicality well before we think of the pretty touches.

A few floating shelves with frames can go a long way in making bathrooms feel styled to perfection. And shopping at IKEA for all the bits, feels to keep it on budget too.

From personal family photos to favourite poster prints, make bathrooms more intimate with the help of a photo montage.

‘It’s the most personal space in your home, but decoration is often the last priority in your bathroom. Add frames to your bathroom décor to make your smallest room as personalised as the rest of your home’ is the advise from IKEA.

‘Beautiful monochrome selection 👏’.

‘I did this in our downstairs loo and it looks amazing, white frames on very dark green walls ❤️’. We love this vision, the crisp white popping again a brooding dark green backdrop.

Displaying pictures in the bathroom ideas…

The stunning bathroom image was shared with IKEA courtesy of interiors influencer @Nest_Number_9. The Instagram page is run by Izzy Leonard, who showcases her beautiful home in Oxfordshire.

‘‘It’s been three years since we put shelves in the en-suite and I am still so glad that we went for open shelving rather than a mirror cupboard’ Izzy explains.

Bathroom walls are the perfect place for hanging pictures to add a touch of personality.

Izzy explains to her legion of interior fans, ‘A couple of days ago, the en-suite shelves were shared on the @ikeauk page which, as a huge fangirl of the brand, was very exciting for me.

‘Funnily enough, I actually reorganised the shelves at the weekend because I was bored of the old set up 😂.’

‘So here, is a much greener version of the en-suite accompanied by the front view version of the bum grabbing print in the bedroom that everyone asks about!’.

We love before and after – even more now with the splash of greenery!

It’s well worth checking out Izzy’s Instagram page – the rest of the house is just as inspiring : )

For now are you inspired to hangs pictures in your bathroom?