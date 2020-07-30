We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zoe Ball might be a familiar guest in our kitchens via the radio. However, thanks to her Instagram the Radio 2 Breakfast show presenter has given us a glimpse into hers. And wow, do we have some serious kitchen envy.

Instagram gave us a glimpse inside Zoe Ball’s kitchen when she shared photos of the finished refurbishment of her new kitchen.

‘You’ll always find me in the kitchen at parties. Love these pictures of our kitchen. It’s the hub of our house, it’s where we cook, eat, write, read, bicker, work out, put the world to rights. It took a lot of love to get it right,’ wrote Zoe in her caption on Instagram.

Inside Zoe Ball’s Kitchen

With the help of Devol Kitchens, Zoe created a gorgeous and relaxed open-plan kitchen bursting with stylish touches. However, we’re not the only ones who are fans.

Many of Zoe’s celebrity pals have praised the broadcasters stunning new space.

‘Love it’ wrote presenter Angela Scanlon.

‘Absolutely stunning 💗💗💗💗’ chimed in model Daisy Lowe.

‘Very cosy!!! Lush 💕’ wrote The One Show presenter Alex Jones.

If you’ve been inspired by Zoe Ball’s dreamy kitchen transformation here are our the top style takeaways to help you get the look.

Get the look – Style tips

1. Keep it simple with shaker-style cabinets

This style of cabinet is very versatile and is perfect for creating a relaxed country-style kitchen. The warm neutral shade allows the colourful home accessories to do all the talking

2. Fill the kitchen with wall art

The kitchen is often a forgotten space when it comes to wall art. The framed prints of Liza Minelli and the turquoise tequila sign in Zoe’s kitchen fill the space with personality. Making sure this room really is the heart of the home by filling it with art that reflects your tastes.

3. Divide an open-plan kitchen with built-in seating

Marking out the space between the kitchen and the lounge area can be a challenge. Zoe Ball has hit two birds with one stone by with a wall partition that doubles as a built-in bench.

4. Display cookbooks on open-shelving

Cookbooks are an easy way to add a burst of colour into a kitchen that is also practical. Zoe has used open shelving to display her collection, book-ended with gorgeous blue jugs. You don’t need to be precious about how you stack them, a haphazard arrangement will only add to the charm.

5. Go big with a wallpaper feature wall

The crowning glory of Zoe’s stunning space (above) is the pink tree-laden wallpaper from Arior Design. To make a feature wall like this work, start with the wallpaper and then build your colour scheme out from it. Zoe Ball has run the greens and pale pinks through the rest of the room tying the whole scheme together.

The vase of green leaves on the kitchen table looks like they are almost coming out of the wallpaper itself.

What is your favourite part of Zoe’s gorgeous new kitchen?