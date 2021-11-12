We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It might only be November, but readying the Christmas tree is already high on the agenda. Kelly Hoppen’s Christmas tree tips will ensure your spruce is the star of the show.

Speaking exclusively to Ideal Home, Interior Designer, Kelly Hoppen revealed her secret formula for how to decorate a christmas tree to celebrate the launch of her latest K by Kelly Hoppen Christmas collection for QVC. Kelly Hoppen has used her 43 years of experience as an interior designer to create and curate a range of stunning Christmas decorations.

As we all know the Christmas tree is the star of the show when it comes to Christmas decorating ideas, and according to the famed designer there is a very particular way to decorate it.

Kelly Hoppen’s Christmas tree tips

‘One of the most important things is to have your lighting perfectly laid on the tree first,’ explains Kelly Hoppen. If decorating with christmas lights is not your forte, the K by Kelly Hoppen Kensington Fir Christmas tree comes with them already on so you can skip the hours of untangling fairy lights.

A Kensington Fir Christmas Tree from K by Kelly Hoppen| Was £354, Now £294, QVC

The sumptuous tree is the perfect canvas your festive display and baubles. It features memory wire in the branches and is decorated with warm white fairy lights. This is one tree you don't have to worry about sweeping up after.

Once the lights are in order, Kelly recommends settling on two colourways to anchor your Christmas tree in a theme. ‘For me, design is always important so it’s great to have a theme, otherwise, it can look like a fairground,’ she explains.

If you’re torn on the theme to choose for your tree, Kelly’s ceramic acorn and pinecone baubles will add a sophisticated edge to your tree.

K by Kelly Hoppen set of 12 acorn and pinecone baubles | £35, QVC

The set of 12 baubles features two baubles of each size. To complete the luxe look they are finished with soft brown faux leather hanging cords

With a theme and colour scheme in place, then you can weave in any vintage or family favourite decorations, balanced across the tree. When placing decorations on the tree, Kelly explains that proportion is key. ‘Always have small decorations at the top so it is balanced out,’ she says.

Once your best Christmas decorations are in place you might think you’re finished, however, there’s one step left – the presents. ‘The wrapping of the presents is important too to complete your look,’ says Kelly.

Extending your Christmas tree colour scheme extends to your gift wrapping ideas is the ultimate finishing touch that is going to make your tree the envy of Instagram.