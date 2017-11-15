Lighting plays an important part around the home during the festive season. We take a look at some ingenious ways you can get some Christmas sparkle around your home

If you’re looking for creative ways to decorate with Christmas lights we have some show stopping ideas to light up your home with festive delight. Be inspired by our simple but effective decorative ideas for festive lights and look forward to a magical season all lit up in chic style.

Ensure guests receive a warm welcome to your home this Christmas by choosing a mix of lighting. From the traditional fairy lights, to LED options in both static and eye-catching flickering settings, and icicles that can hang from mantelpieces and windows, the ways in which you light your home this Christmas can really bring the festive season to life. Don’t forget outdoor spaces either, as there are plenty of choices available, from fun reindeer or santa designs that kids will love, to more subtle wreaths and lanterns.

1. Light up your mantel

Make a statement with large letters that spell out a festive message, which will look right at home placed on a mantelpiece or used as a table centre for the big day’s feast. Decorate your seasonal sign with fairy lights and fresh foliage for added drama.

2. Create a striking winter scene

Create the perfect winter wonderland in your home with pretty tea light holders shaped like houses. Placed on a side table they create a charming miniature town, lit by tea lights. A few well-placed miniature Christmas trees add to the snowy scene. Alternatively, wrap a simple string of white fairy lights to complete the look.

3. Work with a winter palette

Take a palette of icy whites, forest greens and woodland browns, add cosy Nordic accents and a sprinkling of Narnia for a bewitching festive scene to greet your guests come Christmas Day. Create a pretty display by bunching a set of fairy lights into an elegant glass cloche. Add colour with a lush stair garland to provide a warm welcome and fill the space with a gorgeous woody scent.

4. Break the rules

Subvert traditional Christmas schemes and give your festive decorations an alternative edge with pure punk attitude. Greet your guests with sweets and treats, served in seditious style. Start with a console table dressed in playful pieces and anarchic red linen. Channel an edgier look with mannequins, oversized currency, bondage tartan and neon lights.

5. Warm up with candlelight

Welcome guests into your home with a golden Christmas light display. An exotic stained black console table is filled with warmth and opulence using scented orange and cinnamon candles set alight in burnished and bronzed lanterns. Complete the look with decorative luxe mini trees and pine cone garlands dotted with dainty, shimmering stars.

6. Take it outside

Show guests the way to your Christmas party with decorative lights. Here, three faux rattan stars make an eye-catching contrast against the leafy hedge, while a rope of mains-powered outdoor fairy lights entices people through the arch. Use fairy lights as uplighters rather than all-over decorations to subtly draw attention to key features in your garden.

7. Brighten up a corner

Even in a simple scheme, lights can be added to bring some festive cheer to the room. Throw light into a dark corner by adding a simple lighting feature with fairy lights and a plain, twig tree. Line a windowsill with a selection of pretty tea lights to add extra shimmer and shine.

8. Light the whole room

Atmospheric lighting makes all the difference to the ambience of a room. Here, fairy lights have been strung over a twig tree in a large planter to eye-catching effect and entwined with faux garlands to decorate a sideboard. Both are complemented by the flickering candlelight in the foreground and a candle wreath hung low over the dining table.

9. Create a your own fairy light covers

Give your fairy lights a festive makeover by creating simple DIY covers, made from basic paper cups. Whether you decide to drape them across a mantelpiece or hang them on your bed frame, these little lampshades will add a sense of fun to your space in next to no time. Simply paper over a plastic cup with your favourite wallpaper, then apply a small amount of glue to the back of each cup and carefully stick through each cup. Place each cup upside down on a flat surface and draw a small cross in the middle of the base. Carefully cut through this cross using a craft knife and gently push the light into each hole.

