Sorry florals, botanical patterns are trending for 2025 – interior experts share the best ways to make them work in your home

It’s no secret that 2025 is the year of letting your personality shine through into your interiors. This year is all about embracing maximalism and having fun with the latest trends – and there’s no better way to get creative than through using botanical patterns in your home.

When it comes to using patterns in the home, I’m sure you all have one go-to design that you just can’t help but come back to time and time again. Whether you choose to drench your space in stripes , or simply decorate with modern floral accents, we don’t blame you for having a favourite. But, there is one pattern that we can’t help but feel gets a little bit forgotten about and, with the right styling, we really love the way it looks.

Botanical patterns are often thought of in the same vein as floral patterns, but, when used effectively, the two can give a completely different feel to your space. ‘Botanical patterns enjoy the freedom to embrace nature’s quirks, showcasing winding stems and unpredictable growth patterns. While floral patterns are often confined to a more refined and uniform look, botanicals celebrate the raw, organic beauty of foliage,’ says Richard Haley, co-founder and creative director at By Haleys .

Bringing the quirks and imperfections that characterise botanicals into your scheme can seem a daunting prospect, and there is certainly a knack to nailing this look. But don’t fret – if you’re thinking about incorporating botanical patterns into your home this year, we’ve asked the experts to share their golden rules for making the most of bold botanicals.

1. Use a natural palette

Botanicals are a key part of the biophilic design trend, and are all about bringing the outdoors in, so consider pairing the pattern with a natural palette or wood accents for an effective and grounded finish.

‘Botanicals are wonderfully versatile. They pair beautifully with neutral backdrops, textured fabrics, and even rustic wooden elements. For a look that’s both timeless and modern, consider combining them with soft, natural tones that allow the intricate details of the pattern to shine,’ advises Molly Freshwater, co-founder and creative director at The Secret Linen Store .

(Image credit: Future PLC / Dan Duchars)

Not only is this the best colour combination for an effortlessly charming look, but it can also enhance your mood within the home.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Biophilia and naturotherapy are all rooted in the power of being in nature and what it does for the human mind, body and soul. Pairing botanical patterns with natural elements is grounding, calming, restorative and helps us to hit reset,’ explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra .

2. Be bold with placement

These patterns capture the unpredictability of nature, so don’t be too restrictive about where you use them. Instead, be adventurous and try using botanical motifs in unexpected places, such as the ceiling. ‘Avoid half measures, such as feature walls, and instead embrace the trend,’ says Jill Duffy-Unwin, senior designer at Linwood .

‘If you’re concerned about going too bold, choose a smaller, less-showy design with a ditsy pattern.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

And don’t forget to consider the scale of the print against the size of your room. ‘Botanical patterns truly come alive in smaller spaces, where their intricate details are highlighted and celebrated,’ shares Richard.

‘Using them in a maximalist way across larger areas can create striking results, but if not handled carefully in big spaces, botanicals can appear overshadowed and fussy,’ he warns.

3. Use different styles in different rooms

While botanicals are great for their versatility, there are different ways you should style them depending on the room that you’re planning to use them in. ‘If incorporating botanicals into spaces designed for focus, like a home office, strike a balanced approach. An overwhelming, all-over botanical wallpaper can detract from productivity,’ warns Richard.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Wreford)

However, in a different area of the home, this encompassing approach can be effective. ‘In the kitchen, try and replicate a cocooning effect with botanical tiles. Then, balance this with a mix of an antique wooden island with painted wooden cabinetry for a farmhouse-style approach to the trend,' shares Grazzie

4. Less is more

We know that there is a fine line between botanicals looking chic and chaotic, so try and remember that less is more when it comes to using this pattern at home. Richard advises finding one kind of botanical motif that you like, and sticking with it.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Everard)

‘Be mindful of mixing patterns that speak different visual languages; combining naïve, whimsical motifs with more sophisticated botanical designs can lead to a visual clash that disrupts the overall cohesion of the space,’ he says.

Similarly, don’t feel as though you have to bring the pattern to the walls. For a more luxe look, use botanicals sparingly – a patterned cushion on a plain sofa, or a trailing print on your curtains is just enough in some schemes.

Embrace bold blooms

With these expert tips, using botanicals in your home is simple. Will you give it a try?