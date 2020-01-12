Trying to realise the full potential of your home isn’t always easy. Shows such as Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer’s ‘Love It or List It’ make transforming a home by moving a few walls here and there seem a breeze.

In reality not all of us have Kirstie Allsopp’s keen eye and experience transforming a space. Luckily for us, Insulation Express has pulled together Kirstie Allsopp’s top renovation tips from Love it or List it. Whether you are looking to create more space in your home or transform your home on a budget, there isn’t a problem Kirstie doesn’t have a solution for.

Read on for Kirstie Allsopp’s top renovation tips for five common problems plaguing homeowners.

Kirstie Allsopp’s top renovation tips

1. Create more space with a loft conversion

Throughout the show, 64 per of couples claimed they were looking to move due to a ‘lack of space’. Kirstie’s solution? Look into adding a loft conversion or adding an extension to your house.

If you don’t have the budget, you can create more space by switching up the layout of your home. Try swapping around the kitchen and the living room to make better use of unused space around the home.

2. Turn an unused dining room into an open-plan space

The dining room often only sees action on Christmas day or other special occasions. If you’re finding your the rest of your home a little cramped, why not make the most of this little-used space by knocking through a connecting wall.

Kirstie helped 86 per cent of homeowners who appeared on the show to create an open plan kitchen by knocking through the wall between the kitchen and dining room.

3. Free up kitchen space by adding a utility room

A utility room might seem like an unnecessary room. However, according to Kirstie creating a room dedicated to washing, ironing and cleaning supplies can help free up space in the kitchen.

4. Transform a home on a small budget with a lick of paint

If you want to give your home a revamp, but don’t have the budget a lick of paint and new kitchen doors can be all you need. Kirstie helped one household add £20,000 to the value of their property with these small changes.

5. Give a dated bathroom a makeover

Video Of The Week

Nothing dates a home faster than an old fashioned bathroom. We’re talking avocado bathroom suites and carpet instead of tiles.

Update the bathroom with modern and functional pieces that are easy to clean. If you still have a bathroom carpet, I think Kirstie would agree with us when we say get rid of it NOW!

Will you be giving any of Kirstie’s renovation tips a go in 2020?