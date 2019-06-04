He’s the eccentric TV interior designer that made a name for himself in iconic home makeover shows including Changing Rooms and DIY SOS, but has Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen transferred his love of animal print, velvet and bold feature walls to his two homes?

Let’s step inside his 17th Century manor house in the quaint village of Siddington in the Cotswolds and his holiday home in Port Isaac, Cornwall, and find out.

It’s all about grandeur when it comes to gardens

How pretty is this garden picture? Who couldn’t fail to be restored by a walk through a swathe of purple crocuses bordered by a corridor of overhanging mature trees?

He doesn’t hold back when it comes to decor

There’s so much going on in this snap, it’s hard for the eye to focus. But when you take a moment to hone in on every aspect you’ll find everything from a gold pineapple wall mounted light to an interesting arrangement of five framed paintings in various sizes. We also love the way the cast iron radiator has been turned into a display shelf.

Vivid colours are the name of the game

A bedspread combining hues of hot pink and orange and a framed picture in with red as the dominant colour, shows that Laurence isn’t afraid to play with colour.

He loves a fancy fireplace

Even the cast iron grill has intricate leaf patterning and we love the dramatic old master style parrot painting above the mantle. Elsewhere in the living room there’s an attractive green button bench which presumably doubles up as a coffee table and fabulous and functional alcove storage cupboards in powder blue.

It’s all about decadent dining

Who do we talk to get an invite to Christmas at LLB Towers? Tall candelabras, unique fruit bowls full to bursting, a tablecloth picturing a lush tropical setting and rattan Louis XV style chairs make us feel like we’ve just stepped into a period painting.

A home away from home

This holiday home in Port Isaac, North Cornwall, is another part of the LLB empire. A blue and white colour scheme and a few fish adornments couldn’t be more appropriate for a coastal home.

Which is your favourite space in Lauren Llewellyn-Bowen’s homes?