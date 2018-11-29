If you don't like style shocks - we suggest you avert your eyes now!

There’s no accounting for taste. And that’s exactly what’s been revealed by a competition to find Britain’s Worst Bathroom.

Online bathroom specialist Victorian Plumbing have partnered with TV’s favourite – and possibly most flamboyant – interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen to scour the nation for suites that are a crime to modern bathroom design.

Hundreds of entries were submitted by members of the public and they went on to cast their vote on four finalists (shortlisted by Laurence). Ultimately one grand winner was chosen – and the lucky owners from Norwich will be given a makeover for their bathroom worth £3000.

On the search Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: ‘Badly designed bathrooms are a sign of low self-esteem. When you’re faced with a bathroom that looks absolutely repellent first thing in the morning, how are you going to face the world with a smile on your face? It’s practically impossible.’

Continuing he offered up his tips for how to turn bathrooms from bad to beautiful:

‘The big thing with bathroom design is to keep it practical, keep it cleanable. Anything too fussy, too frilly or too porous will end up becoming a boutique hotel for mould and germs. Finally, floral is fine in a bathroom, but try and pick flowers that actually look like flowers rather than leftover cabbages.’

Peeling wallpaper, 70s suites, and a whole lot of questionable bathroom purchases – its all there.

Lets take a look at the not-so-fab four!

The Winner

Tiles, tiles everywhere and even the bathtub panel hasn’t managed to escape. Let’s not even get started on the chocolate brown bathroom suite.

The Finalists

Bare floorboards and an ageing avocado suite – we have no words.

One of the biggest bathroom no nos is opting for a carpeted floor. We’re so glad smell-o-vision hasn’t become a thing yet.

We’re all for using warm tones, but this suite is the bathroom equivalent of spending two weeks under the Caribbean sun.

Which is your favourite from the list of Britain’s worst bathroom?