She’s currently fronting ads for Cadbury’s Dark Milk alongside fellow 80s pop stars including Jason Donovan. But behind the closed doors of her Hertfordshire home, does the best-selling artist veer towards interiors that are uber-stylish or simply sweet?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Let’s take a look inside and find out…

She’ll create a spaces for her pets to pause

Kim is a proud pet parent to dogs Raine and Beau. And after a hard day of barking, long walks and general capers her pair of Airedale Terriers can choose from reclining on anything from a wicker armchair to a plush velvet green sofa. Lucky them!

Kim knows how to cook up a crockery storm in the kitchen

Cooking results and ceramic pots go hand in hand. We can’t be sure if this is Le Creuset, but what we do know is, is that shade of cobalt blue is very on-trend. We’re also fans of the chopping block countertop too.

She’s a hands-on gardener

Kim started flexing her green fingers in the 1990s and won a gold medal and award for Best Courtyard Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2005. It’s no wonder then that she has an almost encyclopaedic knowledge of plant and flower species and that her garden is such a vibrant space.

She’s got a keen eye for decorative flourishes

Kim is clearly a fan of flowers and the great outdoors in general this shows in her choice of table throw and garden furniture cushions. The unusual pillar candle stick certainly adds to the outdoor ambience.

She knows how to combine striking ceilings with colour

The striking Cathedral-style ceiling could make Kim’s living space feel cavernous, but cosy touches in the form of patterned cushions, table lamps and statement artwork in a more muted palette help to make it feel more homely.

She makes an unfinished look…well…finished

Bare brick walls are a bold choice, but with a large guitar collection to show off, we can totally understand why she has opted for an unobtrusive backdrop.

She’s savvy when it comes to storage

Video Of The Week

Marie Kondo would definitely be proud of this organised space. With so many albums and memorabilia to house, this open shelving unit is an ideal choice.

Kim’s Wild(e) for wallpaper

There’s an almost renaissance feel to the wallpaper behind Kim and this interior choice would certainly be the making of any room.

Which is your favourite space in Kim’s home?